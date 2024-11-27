Image Image Credit Justin Sullivan / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As Page Six reported on Wednesday (Nov. 27) that a Beyoncé representative firmly denied rumors of an upcoming tour following her highly anticipated Christmas Day halftime show performance. In response to growing speculation, the superstar’s longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, took to Twitter to set the record straight. “Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is any news, you will hear it directly from the source first," she wrote.

The denial came after Hits Daily Double teased the possibility that Beyoncé was “starting to promote her upcoming tour, which should be enormous.” It should be noted that the statement was made on the publication's “Near Truths” series. Adding fuel to the fire, The US Sun made claims that the music icon was planning overseas stadium shows for next summer, including five dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In March, Beyoncé dropped her eighth studio LP, COWBOY CARTER. The Billboard 200 chart-topper consisted of a whopping 27 cuts with a range of contributions from Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Nile Rodgers, Jon Batiste and more. The universally praised release secured 11 Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, which brought the singer's total to a record-breaking 99 overall.

While a tour doesn't appear to be in the plans, fans will get to hear songs from the country-centered album during her upcoming halftime performance, which streams live via Netflix on Christmas Day. The show will take place at NRG Stadium during the Baltimore Ravens matchup versus the hosting team, the Houston Texans. According to a press release, Netflix teased “some special guests” from the album will make appearances.

Beyoncé’s last multi-city run, 2023's “Renaissance World Tour,” was a monumental success. The North American and European excursion ran from May to October and grossed an astounding $579 million. A concert film chronicling the tour added another $44.4 million at the box office.