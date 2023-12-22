Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Social media is over the moon after Beyoncé announced that she’s performing at the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Christmas (Dec. 25).

The “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer broke the news on Sunday (Nov. 17) night alongside a promo video of herself decked out in COWBOY CARTER-themed attire. She’s slated to hit the stage in her hometown at 4:30 p.m. ET as a part of Netflix’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday live special.

With the upcoming event being Beyoncé’s first time playing the LP’s records live — and available for everyone to stream at that — the BeyHive wasted no time sounding off the alarm online.

“It’s looking like everybody is getting a hug from me for Christmas,” one Twitter user wrote. “Beyoncé is about to announce that tour real soon. Gotta have my priorities in order.” Another joked that, after Kamala Harris’ election loss and Mike Tyson’s recent defeat to Jake Paul, the news couldn’t have come at a better time: “Black people [were] down bad! She knew she had to spring into action.”

Someone else said, “This actually doesn’t feel real.” Continue scrolling for more hilarious reactions.

At the time of reporting, Beyoncé’s special guest lineup is under wraps, but fans are already speculating. If the stars align, we could see Shaboozey or Post Malone, the latter of whom served as one of the Super Bowl LVIII pregame performers.

As for COWBOY CARTER, the album is up for 11 GRAMMY nominations after seemingly being shut out of the 2024 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. Speaking to GQ about her nonconforming approach to creating music, Beyoncé explained, "Whether it is R&B, dance, country, rap, zydeco, blues, opera, [or] gospel, they have all influenced me in some way. I’ve experienced this for 25 years in the music industry. Black artists, and other artists of color, have been creating and mastering multiple genres since forever."