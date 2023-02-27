Image Image Credit Al Bello / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Mike Tyson, Jake Paul Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Mike Tyson lost his fight to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Friday (Nov. 15), and Twitter has been in shambles with floods of reactions since the men stepped into the boxing ring.

The spectacle streamed on Netflix before 72,000 fans who filled AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. They were originally expected to brawl in July, but the event was postponed due to Tyson experiencing an ulcer flare up.

For months, Tyson and Jake, 27, drummed up anticipation for the uncanny rumble, but a look online reveals that viewers were not particularly impressed by the brawl. The bout marked “Iron Mike’s” first sanctioned fight since Tyson lost to Kevin McBride in 2005, just before the G.O.A.T.’s retirement. Five years earlier, Tyson proved he was still in fighting shape when he and Roy Jones Jr. pulled off an exhibition match.

For three decades, Tyson has carried a reputation of being one of the most lethal athletes boxing has ever seen. A short list of six men, now including Jake, can say that they defeated him. Still, Friday’s scorecards, coupled with the fact that the 58-year-old only landed 18 punches compared to Jake’s 78, left countless people watching in bewilderment. In the end, the younger boxer pulled off a victory, giving him an 11-1 career record, while Tyson dropped to 50-7.

“He’s the G.O.A.T. I look up to him, I’m inspired by him, and we wouldn’t be here today without him. This man is an icon, and it’s just an honor to be able to fight him,” said the boxing newcomer after his win. In a post-showdown interview for ESPN, Tyson admitted that he followed through with the match despite being injured.

“Yeah, but I can’t use that as an excuse ‘cause if I did, I wouldn’t be in here.” When asked if he still had more fight left in him, the former heavyweight champ seemingly hinted that his gloves may stay on for a while and that he already has someone in mind. “Maybe his brother,” he said, motioning to Logan Paul, who was standing behind Jake. After being called out, he said, “Motherf**ker, I’ll kill you, Mike.” The champion boxer not only smiled but responded, “It’s on then.”

Get into the wide range of spectator reactions below.