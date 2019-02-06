Image Image Credit Michael Loccisano/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Nov. 15, Mike Tyson will return to the ring to battle against YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul. On Tuesday (Oct. 15), Netflix shared an official trailer to raise hype ahead of livestreaming the fight. In the short clip, throwback footage showed some of the contenders' most notable career knockouts.

Tyson vs. Paul was first announced in March and was originally scheduled to take place in July. The match was forcibly delayed due to Tyson's unexpected medical issue. “During a follow-up consultation... with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is... to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” a statement from Paul's Most Valuable Promotions entity said at that time.

Both athletes shared messages of their own regarding the upcoming fight. “I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” Tyson expressed per Variety. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now, I plan to finish him.”

Paul added, “It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons... My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet, and the most dangerous boxer of all time.”