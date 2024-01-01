Image Image Credit Alex Slitz/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Beyoncé delivered her highly anticipated NFL halftime show. Taking place during a matchup between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens, the Netflix-backed event saw the music icon breaking out high-energy renditions of COWBOY CARTER standouts like “16 CARRIAGES,” "LEVII’S JEANS,” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.” She wasn’t alone, either, as Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Shaboozey, Post Malone, and daughter Blue Ivy Carter took part in the lively hoedown.

Following the performance, Beyoncé’s collaborators hopped on social media to share reactions and give the Destiny’s Child alum her well-deserved flowers. “’Take these broken wings and learn to fly.’ Man, oh man. That’s what this entire year has felt like,” Kennedy wrote in an Instagram post next to a photo from the big day. “Thank you, Beyoncé, for this incredible moment that I’ll cherish forever. For all the beautiful Black girls out there, I hope you see this as a testament that you can be whoever you want to be and do whatever you set your mind to.”

Meanwhile, Roberts shared some additional halftime snaps in a post of her own. “Beyoncé Bowl. What an incredible night and a dream come true!” she expressed. “I used to pray for this day. Thank you, God. Love you and thankful for you, Beyoncé.” While Shaboozey and Spencer pulled clips showcasing their special moments, Adell took it a step further with an emotional tribute to Mrs. Knowles-Carter.

The “Buckle Bunny” talent’s short video contained emotional footage of her at a “Renaissance World Tour” concert and in tears after learning she was featured on COWBOY CARTER. “Merry Christmas to me,” she captioned the post, alongside a crying emoji.

In related news, King Bey made sure to leave a teaser for her next move. Almost immediately after her electrifying halftime set, an IG post shared a date, Jan. 14, 2025, with no context as to what it might indicate. Speculation led many to believe that the Lemonade star will either announce a tour or the final installment of her planned trilogy series.