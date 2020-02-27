Image Image Credit Michael Hickey/Contributor via Getty Images, Ethan Miller/Contributor via Getty Images, and Jason Kempin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tanner Adell, Breland, and Darius Rucker Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As has been proven time and time again, Beyoncé knows how to create a culture shift with her music. During Super Bowl LVIII, the Houston talent struck gold with a couple of singles that marked her return to the country genre – a move that brought a lot of attention to the Southern-based art form and its variations, including folk, bluegrass, and Americana.

Naturally, Bey’s songs also made many curious about how Black people have been filling the space. This is especially important, as the basis of country music – including the use of instruments like the banjo and the impact of pioneers like the underacknowledged Lesley Riddle -- arguably confirms its African American origins. Many have also taken notice of modern artists like Lil Nas X as country music disruptors.

While much of the commercial spotlight is pointed at current heavyweights like Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen, fans might be surprised to find the likes of Breland and RVSHVD bringing the heat right alongside them. REVOLT decided to put together a list of some of country's most notable Black artists, from its decorated veterans to current frontrunners. If you're interested, check out some dope creators below.

1. Tanner Adell

One artist that’s received plenty of attention in recent months is Tanner Adell, a rising young star that was born in Kentucky and raised between California and Wyoming. That’s not to say that she wasn’t already making waves – in fact, her 2023 single “Buckle Bunny” -- which cleverly includes rap elements -- earned enough viral success to spawn the singer’s third studio album of the same name. Presumably, there will be plenty more to come in the near future.

2. Kane Brown

If there’s anyone that’s been on a country music takeover, it’s Kane Brown. The RCA Nashville-signed artist has already garnered a lion’s share of gold and platinum plaques in his still-young career, including for his self-titled debut LP and its follow-up, Experiment. In 2022, he released the well-receiving Different Man, complete with a couple of big assists from Blake Shelton and Kane’s wife, Katelyn Brown. Kane’s most recent single, “I Can Feel It,” landed placements on Billboard’s Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts shortly after its release.

3. Shaboozey

Truth be told, it’s impossible to place Shaboozey in a box. Proof of this could be found in his 2022 release Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die, a mesh of country, Hip Hop, and rock and roll. With that said, his latest singles, “Let It Burn” and “Anabelle,” dive much further into hillbilly vibes and give the impression that the Virginian talent’s next body of work will continue to push boundaries.

4. Brittney Spencer

Recently, Brittney Spencer blessed the world with her official debut LP, My Stupid Life, which followed the critically acclaimed EPs Compassion and if i ever get there: a day at blackbird studio. “Dixie Chicks made me like it. Taylor made me feel like I could do it,” she recalled about her initial experiences with country music in an interview with American Songwriter.

5. RVSHVD

Early on, RVSHVD was making waves by creating country versions of hits like Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” and Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard.” Since those covers (and his debut EP, Memories), the Georgia native continued to build momentum with a wealth of impressive singles, including “Small Town Talk” and the more recent “Deal With The Devil.”

6. Willie Jones

Shreveport, LA’s Willie Jones found a way to create a sound that’s full within the country realm while also utilizing Hip Hop elements that set him apart from his peers. In 2023, he liberated the well-received Something To Dance To, which was led by the highly infectious “Down By The Riverside.” Since then, Jones remained consistent via drops like “For My Dawgs” with RVSHVD and Blanco Brown as well as “Dive Bar.”

7. Mickey Guyton

Since her introductory single, “Better Than You Left Me,” Mickey Guyton has been a trailblazer for Black talent in country music. In the midst of the George Floyd protests, she released the powerful “Black Like Me,” a single that earned her a Best Country Solo Performance nomination at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Both cuts appeared on the Texas artist’s debut album, Remember Her Name.

8. Darius Rucker

At this point, Darius Rucker’s name is synonymous with country music thanks to a string of classic albums stretching back to 2008’s Learn to Live. In 2023, the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman liberated Carolyn's Boy, which was titled in honor of his late mother and included hits like “Beers and Sunshine” as well as “Fires Don’t Start Themselves.” If anything, Rucker should be considered one of the genre’s GOATs.

9. Blanco Brown

As he claimed on his Instagram account, Blanco Brown’s “The Git Up” holds the distinction of being the “biggest line dance song of all time.” The Atlanta talent has released plenty of music since that breakthrough offering, including the debut LP Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs as well as a wealth of loose singles.

10. Denitia

While she may or may not be the least known on this list, Denitia Odigie is certainly no less talented. As an outspoken voice for Black and LGBTQIA+ artists, the genre-bending, Texas-raised musician delivered the Americana offering Highways in 2022, which positioned her as one of country music’s next frontrunners. As her official bio revealed, Denitia is currently putting the final touches on her next body of work, Sunset Drive.

11. Breland

Breland has been shattering the proverbial ceiling since he hit the scene with “My Truck,” a platinum-certified mix of country and Hip Hop that was (maybe unfairly) compared to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” In 2022, Breland unveiled the aptly titled Cross Country, complete with collaborations alongside Guyton and more. He’s currently prepping fans for a follow-up via singles like “Heartbreak & Alcohol.”

12. Reyna Roberts

Reyna Roberts shook up the country music scene with 2023’s Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1, which contained the in-your-face single “Miranda.” The Alaska native’s music also landed on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcasts. In addition to co-signs from Guyton and Carrie Underwood, Roberts appeared as a member of Country Music Television’s Next Women in Country 2021 class.

13. Rhiannon Giddens

Prior to her solo success, Rhiannon Giddens made waves as a founding member of The Carolina Chocolate Drops, an old-time string band from North Carolina. Since the group’s hiatus, the multiple Grammy Award winner and notable fiddle, banjo, and viola player made a name for herself via albums like Tomorrow Is My Turn, Freedom Highway, and 2023’s You’re The One.