For Beyoncé fans, Tuesday (Jan. 14) was meant to be a big announcement day. The music icon cryptically shared the date following her NFL halftime performance in December 2024, and speculation over what is coming took the internet by storm as a result.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a little while longer to know what the big reveal will be. Taking to Instagram, Beyoncé decided to postpone the announcement “to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles.”

“I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,” she expressed. “We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

The COWBOY CARTER star then turned everyone’s attention to her foundation and its new initiative for those affected by the disaster. “The BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund has donated $2.5 million to directly support families who lost their homes and community organizations at the forefront of relief.” As explained in a separate post on BeyGOOD’s social media, the fund is specifically geared toward residents of LA’s Altadena and Pasadena neighborhoods.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the death toll from the wildfires rose to 25 on Monday (Jan. 13). Eight of those victims died in the Palisades fire, while 17 lost their lives in the Eaton fire. “Unfortunately, every day we’re doing this, we’re running across the remains of individual community members,” LA County Sheriff Robert Luna told the publication. “A lot of these areas still look like they were hit by a bomb.”

As part of the federal government’s response, President Joe Biden declared that a single $770 payment will be made to victims “so they can quickly purchase things like water, baby formula and prescriptions.” “We are not waiting until the fires are over,” he stated during an Oval Office briefing. “We’re getting them help right now.”