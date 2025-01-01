Image Image Credit Anadolu/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Aftermath of ongoing Los Angeles wildfires Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As reported by The Associated Press on Monday (Jan. 13), Los Angeles firefighters made significant progress in battling devastating wildfires that have claimed at least 24 lives and destroyed thousands of homes. The National Weather Service issued a rare “particularly dangerous situation” warning, as authorities predicted that severe conditions could persist through Wednesday (Jan. 15).

The fires, driven by fierce winds and a prolonged drought, have consumed over 62 square miles, an area larger than San Francisco. While containment increased over the weekend, LA County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone confirmed preparations for “the upcoming wind event.”

The death toll climbed as cadaver dogs searched through leveled neighborhoods, with 16 fatalities linked to the Eaton fire. Meanwhile, eight deaths were confirmed as a result of the Palisades fire. At least 16 others were said to be missing.

As part of recovery efforts, officials established a reporting center and an online database to help evacuees assess damage to their properties. Authorities warned residents to avoid scorched areas due to ongoing fires, hazardous conditions and harmful materials in the ash. “There’s no power, no water, broken gas lines, and we have unstable structures,” cautioned Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley.

Approximately 150,000 residents are under evacuation orders, with over 700 seeking refuge in shelters. According to AP, said orders in the Palisades area will remain in effect until red flag warnings expire Wednesday evening. “Please rest assured that, first thing Thursday (Jan. 16), we will begin talking about repopulation,” Marrone added.

The overall emergency response consists of nearly 14,000 personnel, including crews from nine states, Mexico and California’s prison system. Notably, the inclusion of inmates sparked controversy due to low wages for dangerous work. Looting continues to be a concern with reports of new arrests, some of which involved individuals posed as firefighters.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to expedite rebuilding efforts, suspend certain environmental regulations, and freeze property tax assessments. “We want you to come back, rebuild, and rebuild with higher quality building standards,” he expressed. A disaster declaration by President Joe Biden made assistance available to affected residents, and over 24,000 people have since registered for aid.