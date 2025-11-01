Image Image Credit MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Contributor Via Getty Images Image Alt Los Angeles wildfires Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Wildfires ravaging parts of Los Angeles County have displaced more than 180,000 residents, and now, the death toll has risen to at least 11 people as of Saturday (Jan. 11) morning, reports MSNBC. The blazes that began in the Palisades enclave and Eaton on Tuesday (Jan. 7) spurred a state of emergency as the devastation rapidly spread, leaving behind a trail of over 12,000 decimated homes, businesses and other structures.

At least five Santa Ana wind-fed fires (which include the Lidia, Hurst and Kenneth infernos) remain active, forcing new evacuation orders on Friday (Jan. 10) extending into West Los Angeles, Brentwood and Encino communities. Upwards of 153,000 people are under the new protective order. Gov. Gavin Newsom, in an update on the containment of fires, shared that the flames impacting the Palisades and Eaton were less than 15% subdued.

The Democratic elected official has also launched an investigation into water shortages that significantly impacted first responders' efforts to prevent more than 20,000 acres from being scorched by the flames. “It was clear our public infrastructure would be put under tremendous strain,” he said about the onset of the firestorms that began early in the week.

“The ongoing reports of the loss of water pressure to some local fire hydrants during the fires and the reported unavailability of water supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir are deeply troubling to me and to the community,” he said. Newsom further noted that “local fire hydrants are not designed to extinguish wildfires over large areas” and that “losing supplies from fire hydrants likely impaired the effort to protect some homes and evacuation corridors.”

President Joe Biden has already announced that the “federal government will cover 100% of the cost of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months,” as well as informing “officials to spare no expense and do whatever they need to contain the fires and protect families.” The president also approved Newsom’s “request for a Major Disaster Declaration, allowing folks impacted” by the wildfires to receive cash assistance for basic needs such as groceries and medicine.

On Jan. 20, President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office, putting him at the helm of the federal government’s response to the emergency. Newsom, on Friday, invited the Republican politician to work together and not “politicize a human tragedy” or spread “disinformation from the sidelines.” He is hopeful that the reelected leader will come to Los Angeles to witness the devastation for himself.