On Friday (Jan. 10), CNN revealed that the Los Angeles County wildfires have claimed at least 10 lives. Officials added that the full toll remains uncertain until investigators can safely access damaged areas. Entire neighborhoods have been decimated, with up to 10,000 structures lost across the Palisades and Eaton fires. According to preliminary data, these two disasters are now the five most destructive in California’s history, and figures are expected to rise over time.

Among the victims were at-risk residents in Altadena like Anthony Mitchell, a 67-year-old amputee who used a wheelchair, and his son Justin, who was afflicted with cerebral palsy. Another casualty in that area was 83-year-old Rodney Nickerson. “We found his bones. His whole body was intact,” said Rodney’s daughter, Kimiko Nickerson.

The outlet further reported that nearly 180,000 individuals are under evacuation orders, with an additional 200,000 facing evacuation warnings. The Palisades fire scorched over 19,000 acres with only 6 percent containment, while the Eaton fire rages across 13,000 acres with no containment. Smaller but significant blazes include the Hurst fire and the Kenneth fire.

Firefighting efforts remain hampered by strong winds and dry conditions, with emergency aircraft grounded when winds are too high. Military support was deployed, including eight C-130 transport planes and the state’s National Guard. Schools remain closed due to poor air quality, while remote learning continues at several universities. Additionally, a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew was imposed in evacuation zones to deter looting, with several arrests already confirmed.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden shared updates and messages of support for the crews battling the flames. “Thank you to our brave firefighters working around the clock to combat the blaze fueled by hurricane-force winds,” Newsom tweeted. The outgoing head of state wrote, “I’m announcing that the federal government will cover 100 percent of the cost of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months.”