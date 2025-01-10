Image Image Credit Pool / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump and legal team Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As many guessed would happen, Donald Trump managed to avoid punishment for his conviction in the Manhattan hush money case. On Friday (Jan. 10), New York Justice Juan Merchan opted not to impose prison time or fines, despite a jury convicting Trump of 34 felony counts of business fraud. The charges were related to a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 presidential election. The incoming head of state participated in the proceedings remotely from Florida, with his image displayed on courtroom monitors.

“This court has determined that the only lawful sentence that permits entry of judgment of conviction without encroachment on the highest office of the land is a sentence of unconditional discharge.” Merchan explained, per Politico. He acknowledged the “extraordinary legal protections” Trump will have as president but stressed that these do not lessen the gravity of his crimes or justify them.

Once facing four simultaneous criminal indictments, Trump emerged with a single conviction that, while it did not derail his political aspirations, remains a stain on his record. Although Merchan had the authority to sentence Trump to up to four years in prison, he previously stated incarceration was not “practicable” given Trump’s imminent return to the White House.

Trump, seated alongside attorney Todd Blanche, maintained his innocence and criticized the proceedings. “This has been a very terrible experience,” he declared. “It has been a tremendous setback for New York and the New York court system. It was done to damage my reputation so I would lose the election. Obviously, that didn’t work.”

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass endorsed the unconditional discharge but criticized Trump’s impact on public trust in the justice system. “This defendant has caused enduring damage,” Steinglass stated before continuing, “and has placed officers of the court in harm’s way.” He further cited Trump’s probation report, which described him as someone who “sees himself as above the law and won’t accept responsibility for his actions.”

Following the sentencing, Trump announced plans to appeal. “Today’s event was a despicable charade, and now that it is over, we will appeal this hoax, which has no merit, and restore the trust of Americans in our once great system of justice,” he wrote on Truth Social.