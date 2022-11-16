Image Image Credit Eric Thayer / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Governor Gavin Newsom, LA Mayor Karen Bass Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants people to know the facts about the state’s response to the ravaging wildfires spreading across Los Angeles County and surrounding areas. Sunday (Jan. 12) marked the fourth day of non-stop flames that are leaving a trail of ashes from the Pacific shore to inland parts of the City of Angels.

The twice-elected politician shared on Twitter that there is “A lot of misinformation out there. Just launched a new site to ensure the public has access to the fact-based data around the Southern CA wildfires.” He proclaimed, “The TRUTH: CA did NOT cut our firefighting budget. We have nearly doubled the size of our firefighting army and built the world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet.”

His fact-check directly combats a report outlining $100 million in cuts impacting “wildfire and forest resilience” programs. The unprecedented horrors have decimated more than 23,000 acres, destroyed thousands of structures and claimed the lives of at least 16 people, though officials cannot yet make a final account of the death toll.

The largest and most devastating of the five blazes developed in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton communities. A significant challenge in taming the infernos includes battling the Santa Ana winds, whose gusts have fed the flames traversing across dry air and dry vegetation in Southern California. Newsom has issued several updates on the state’s efforts to halt further displacement of Angelenos, which has already surpassed more than 150,000 people, as well as declared a state of emergency and mandated evacuation orders.

However, as is common during disasters, a few claims suggesting that elected officials, such as the governor and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, have made detrimental political decisions allowing the county to become a hotbed for the tragedy unfolding.

In his tweet, the Democratic leader further proclaimed, “CA has INCREASED forest management tenfold since we took office,” and that “California will NOT allow for looting.” Twitter owner Elon Musk generated millions of views when he reshared a post implying that Newsom and his party affiliates “decriminalized looting.” The governor hit back when he responded to Musk, stating, “Stop encouraging looting by lying and telling people it’s decriminalized. It’s not. It’s illegal — as it always has been. Bad actors will be arrested and prosecuted.”

Newsom’s California Fire Facts website addressing misinformation also provides clarity about water shortages and policies, resources being used to combat the blazes, as well as the containment status of the remaining flames.