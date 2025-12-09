Image Image Credit Savion Washington/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler The Creator attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24's ‘Marty Supreme’ Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, The Creator’s directorial work spans gritty lo-fi visuals to cinematic storytelling, often under his Wolf Haley alias.

His videos experiment with surrealism, humor, and discomfort, creating a distinct visual identity.

The evolution of his style reflects a growing command of tone, pacing, and visual narrative.

Tyler, The Creator has always treated a music video like a sandbox. For him, this creates a way to try on characters, wreck the set, and turn a throwaway gag into something iconic. From the early Odd Future days (DIY, cheap lighting, maximum mischief) to the glossy, big-budget stretch where every frame looks storyboarded, he’s stayed hands-on behind the camera (sometimes under his Wolf Haley alias). The point isn’t necessarily shock for shock’s sake. It’s commitment: To a bit, to a mood, to a world.

In no particular order, here are 17 of his wackiest self-directed visuals, all of which showcase how the same brain writing the bars is also picking the lenses, costumes, and punchlines. Some are loud and chaotic; others get weird in quiet, theatrical ways. Expect masks, stunts, uncanny makeup, aggressive color palettes, and deadpan performance, along with some “did I just see that?” images designed to loop in your head.

1. Stop Playing With Me

Tyler planted himself between two oversized speakers and treated the room like a treadmill runway, dancing until the set felt like it was sliding under him. The cameo roll call was wild — LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Clipse (Pusha T and Malice) — but the real flex was the commitment.

2. Yonkers

Directed under the Wolf Haley name, this was the stark classic: Black-and-white, no distractions, just Tyler staring down the lens like it owed him money. The practical shock moments were simple on paper, but the pacing made them feel inevitable — like the video is daring you to look away.

3. WHARF TALK

A self-directed daydream that was weird in the calmest way. Tyler crooned through a bright, storybook setting where the romance felt staged on purpose. It was almost like a play performed outdoors. The comedy was subtle, thanks to little gestures, exaggerated earnestness, and a guest appearance that plays like a wink.

4. Tamale

Wolf Haley in rapid-cut mode. Tyler jumped between characters, costumes, and chaotic setups with the energy of someone flipping channels at 2 a.m. It was loud, juvenile, and deliberately messy before it pivoted into a different song like a trapdoor. A perfect example of him treating the video like a prank.

5. EARFQUAKE

Self-directed, sitcom-bright, and steadily going off the rails. Tyler performed in his IGOR-era look inside a TV-style set that kept escalating, turning a clean performance clip into controlled mayhem. Even when flames entered the chat, the camera stayed locked on the joke. Tracee Ellis Ross popped in, too.

6. VCR

This was co-directed by Tyler (as Wolf Haley) with Taco, and it felt like an old hard drive file that somehow became canon. Low-fi performance, grungy interiors, and just enough horror-movie energy to keep you uneasy. The ending was quick, but it reframed the whole clip like a punchline.

7. SORRY NOT SORRY

A self-directed stage show where Tyler turned his own eras into cast members. The concept was clean with its use of lights, blocking, and character choices, and that’s what made it so eerie when things started shifting. It was less about plot and more about watching him literally put his personas in the same room.

8. B**ch Suck D**k

Early Wolf Haley mischief, shot with that “we’re making this up as we go” Odd Future energy. Tyler and the crew mugged for the camera, bounced through parody-TV framing, and leaned into (somewhat NSFW) shock-value humor that’s intentionally dumb. It played like a skate tape crossed with public-access chaos.

9. See You Again

Here, Tyler and A$AP Rocky (and, eventually, Kali Uchis) drifted through a glossy, nautical fantasy that looked expensive but still playful. The cinematic clip balanced dreamy romance with straight-up sight gags, especially when Tyler pops up in costume like he’s crashing his own movie. It’s whimsy with a troll grin.

10. Domo23

Directed like a pay-per-view event. Tyler and Domo stepped into a wrestling world — complete with entrances, theatrics, and crowd energy — so every bar feels like it has to hit the ropes. The best part is how seriously the video takes its own joke, right down to the cameos and quick cutaways.

11. IFHY

Tyler turned a relationship spiral into a dollhouse nightmare. Tyler appeared in uncanny, toy-like makeup, acting out affection and frustration as if he were stuck in a twisted commercial. The set design is the star: Clean, plastic, and claustrophobic, like love turned into a display case.

12. PERFECT

A visual that was both beautiful and strange, like a romance shot through a kaleidoscope. Tyler showed up drenched in butterflies, moving through soft-focus scenes that felt half music video, half perfume ad. Kali Uchis and Austin Feinstein drift through the frame, but Tyler’s styling is the real headline.

13. SHE

Directed as a mini-thriller, Tyler played the obsessive narrator, and the video leaned into horror-movie territory without losing its dark humor. Masks, stalking energy, and sudden shifts in perspective made it feel like a nightmare you couldn’t stop watching — especially once the confrontation hit.

14. Who Dat Boy

Tyler opened with a surgical gag that announced the tone immediately, then launched into a frantic chase that felt like an action movie filmed through Tyler’s brain. A$AP Rocky slid in like the cool accomplice, and the clip swerved into the next song with the confidence of a sequel tease.

15. Rella

An Odd Future group clip built like a chaotic highlight reel. It’s fast, crowded, and proudly unserious, with costumes, antics, and gross-out comedy stacked on top of each other. The pacing is the point: No time to process, just keep up and laugh.

16. NOID

Self-directed paranoia, but shot like a moving maze. Tyler kept his mask on as crowds closed in, cameras and faces turning into pressure. Ayo Edebiri showed up as a boundary-crossing fan, and the tension built through constant motion and uncomfortable proximity. It was like the world wouldn’t let him breathe.

17. Sugar On My Tongue

This one was intentionally provocative. It started in a sterile, white-tiled room with Tyler trying to charm his way into a connection, then morphed into a full-on party sequence. The styling gets kink-coded and surreal without blinking, making the video feel like a dare wrapped in dance-pop gloss. Might be NSFW for some.