Tyler, The Creator surpassed 4.5 billion minutes streamed on Apple Music between November 2024 and October 2025.

His albums CHROMAKOPIA and DON’T TAP THE GLASS set new streaming records and topped charts in over 55 countries.

He headlined major festivals, released two albums and earned five Grammy Award nominations, capping off a landmark year.

On Thursday (Nov. 20), Apple Music revealed that Tyler, The Creator has been named the company’s 2025 Artist of the Year — an honor recognizing his impact on music and culture over the past 12 months. The designation follows a period of record-setting engagement on the platform, with listeners worldwide logging more than 4.5 billion minutes of Tyler’s music between November 2024 and October 2025 — his highest totals to date across plays, listeners and hours streamed.

Tyler began this year with an international tour supporting CHROMAKOPIA, described by Apple Music as his most personal album so far. The project became his most successful release by first-day and first-week streams on that platform. While still on tour, he wrote, recorded and released a second album, titled DON’T TAP THE GLASS. The project, released mid-year, debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music’s overall charts in more than 55 countries. Additionally, his year included headline performances at several major festivals, including Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Osheaga, alongside preparations for the 11th edition of his Los Angeles-based Camp Flog Gnaw festival.

“To everyone who listens to my music, thank you,” Tyler expressed in an official statement. “I appreciate you so much. This year, for my career, was the biggest so far. To be this year’s Apple Music Artist of the Year, it’s sick. I appreciate the love. I appreciate the recognition. It means a lot to me, especially for the music and things that I make. Please keep supporting folks who are a bit out of the box for how they do things; it means a lot to us.”

Tyler also hopped on social media to acknowledge the recognition. “Thank you. What a year,” he wrote in an Instagram post that referenced Camp Flog Gnaw and his forthcoming role in Marty Supreme. Set for release on Christmas Day, the period drama was directed by Josh Safdie and stars Timothée Chalamet. On top of that, Tyler closed the year with five new Grammy Award nominations, including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Album of the Year.