Key Takeaways

SZA’s NOT Charity and Jon & Vinny’s are distributing 1,400 free meals to Los Angeles families impacted by the SNAP shutdown.

Meals will be available for takeout from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18 at Jon & Vinny’s Slauson Avenue location.

Families can request up to four meals by emailing notcharity@jonandvinnys.com.

As Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits remain in limbo during the ongoing government shutdown, SZA is stepping up to help families in Los Angeles put food on their tables.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning singer’s nonprofit, NOT Charity, teamed up with local Italian restaurant Jon & Vinny’s to give away 1,400 free meals to Angelenos affected by the federal food aid pause. The partnership will provide 100 dinners for two each day between Nov. 11 and Nov. 18 at its Slauson Avenue location.

“Y’all know how much I love Jon and Vinny’s!! But it ain’t no fun if the homies can’t have none!!” SZA wrote in a joint Instagram post.

Jon & Vinny’s added, “Last week, @sza reached out to us with an idea and now, with her help, it’s a reality. Over the next 7 days, we are partnering with her NOT Charity to provide 1,400 free meals for Los Angeles community members who receive SNAP. Each meal will be available as takeout from our Slauson location from 3 p.m. [to] 5 p.m.” The restaurant continued, “Please email notcharity@jonandvinnys.com to sign up for a meal (up to [four] allowed per family). Please spread the word to those in need. Thank you, SZA, for inspiring all of us to be there for our neighbors.”

The “Snooze” hitmaker’s initiative, which launched earlier this year, focuses on “nourishing underserved communities through holistic solutions,” according to a statement she previously shared. Her collaboration with Jon & Vinny’s follows other food-access efforts like her “SZA CZA” salad with True Food Kitchen. A portion of every salad purchased goes to support SÜPRMARKT’s mission to bring healthy food and organic produce to underserved communities.

How the government shutdown is affecting California residents

The ongoing federal government shutdown has halted SNAP benefits, leaving millions of Americans uncertain about where their next meal will come from. In California, the program, known as CalFresh, serves about 5.5 million residents, including more than 1.5 million people in Los Angeles County.

In October, Governor Gavin Newsom warned that if the shutdown continues, many households could see delays or reductions in benefits, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture citing funding constraints. Most CalFresh participants are families with children, older adults, or workers earning below the poverty line.