Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Name any emotion, and there’s probably a SZA song to express it. The New Jersey native doesn't hold back from sharing lyrics about insecurities, love, relationships and situationships. She’s not afraid to showcase her vulnerability in her music, which is why she has become one of the most successful artists of her generation.

Before signing with Top Dawg Entertainment in 2013, SZA released music independently, often crafting lyrics over popular Hip Hop beats. The chart-topping sensation also spent time working as songwriter for artists like Rihanna, Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj. In a 2023 interview with Variety, SZA expressed her discomfort when "Consideration,” a song she wrote, was given to Rihanna. The singer-songwriter “didn’t think she could make something as cool” at the time. After looking back at that moment, she was happy that the song ended up where it did.

Since writing the hit for Riri, SZA has been on fire. Her debut album, CTRL, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and reportedly remained on the chart for over 350 consecutive weeks. Only one year after its 2017 release, CTRL was certified platinum.

SZA is a certified hitmaker with an immaculate pen game. Therefore, her songwriting can lay the best foundation for a killer Instagram caption. Whether you’re ready to be a hopeless romantic or talk that ish about your ex, her catalog is the perfect place to find the words you would like to share on your timeline.

Check out 17 SZA lyrics that would make great Instagram captions below.

1. Love Galore: “Why you bother me when you know you don't want me?”

The decorated artist sings into the souls of the lover girls and boys with this one. From “Love Galore,” this lyric can remind listeners of the ghosts of situationships’ past and send subliminal shots to the source of the heartbreak. This song from CTRL describes the confusion and frustration that can arise in romantic relationships when someone who may not be ready to commit still wants intimate access to a partner.

2. I Hate U: “And if you wonder if I hate you (I do).”

This lyric is a prime example of why SZA’s fanbase loves her; she’s not afraid to provide raw emotion in her songs. She even starts the song with “I be so sick of you n**gas.” It doesn't get more authentic than that. Whether you use this line for an Instagram post after a breakup or on an IG Story for your close friends, the message is clear: When SZA says she hates you, she means it.

3. Broken Clocks: “I moved on for the better, you moved on to whoever.”

If you ever feel like you’re in a better place than where you were in your past relationship, the queen of breakup lyrics has the words for you. In “Broken Clocks,” SZA once again sings exactly how we feel. A perfect caption for the fans who want to subtly insult their ex, this line simultaneously focuses on growth after a breakup while throwing a little shade.

4. Snooze: “I can’t lose when I’m with you.”

This is one for the real lovers who don't play about their partners. Imagine a photo of you and your boo cuddled up captioned with these lyrics from the Grammy-winning hit “Snooze.” In this smooth R&B track, SZA sings about the extreme lengths that a person can go for love. So, if you’re thinking of using this caption, make sure it’s for your ride or die.

5. Kiss Me More: “All your n**gas say that you lost without me.”

We love a “flex on your ex” moment, and this lyric definitely does the trick. This line from SZA’s Grammy-winning collaboration with Doja Cat is perfect for an Instagram post from a night out. When you’re feeling yourself and you want to let your ex know that you were the best thing to ever happen to them — and that their friends feel the same way — drop this lyric on their feed.

6. Low: “If you see me out in public, you don't know me, keep it silent.”

Send a clear message to your sneaky link with this lyric from SOS. Like the popular phrase “no face, no case,” this line suggests that what happens behind closed doors should stay there. This part from “Low” is definitely for the folks who like to keep their romantic encounters private.

7. Smoking on my Ex Pack: “Smokin' on my ex pack tonight.”

The four-time Grammy winner is the princess of petty lyrics. When anyone says they’re “smoking on” anything — especially an ex — the likelihood of them getting back together is pretty low. This lyric is the perfect caption for fans who are absolutely done with the relationship and want to bid their ex farewell.

8. I Do: “Dapper, dapper, I look fine, and my checks divine.”

You can never go wrong with a lyric assist when you want to pop off on social media and let people know how well you’re doing. This line from SZA’s feature on Cardi B’s debut album focuses on looks and lets your followers know that your coins are overflowing.

9. Conceited: “I just got my body done, ain't got no guilt about it.”

With the controversial opinions that surround women who choose to get cosmetic surgery, this lyric is arguably necessary. In SOS, SZA confirmed the rumors about undergoing plastic surgery. She sings about her body with pride, which makes this line a great caption for those who have also undergone surgical procedures to improve their appearance.

10. Just Us: “It's just us against the world / In this life of sin.”

Who doesn’t love a Bonnie and Clyde moment? This versatile SZA lyric from DJ Khaled’s “Just Us” makes a great Instagram caption for couples or best friends. The next time you want to post a group photo with the homies, you can use these words to let them know just how much they mean to you.

11. Conceited: “Feeling like Mike Lowrey / Proud about my salary.”

Lyrics about money always provide the motivation we need. So, sometimes it’s okay to flex about bread on the gram. As a bonus, The Bad Boys reference in this line gives us the nostalgia we need. Celebrate that raise, promotion or new job with this caption. There’s nothing wrong with bigging yourself up every now and then!

12. Persuasive: “I would hate me too, better get in line.”

In this 2022 collaboration, SZA teamed up with Doechii to create a confidence-boosting bop that helps remind fans who they are when they’re feeling down. What better way to talk that talk on social media than by acknowledging the naysayers who may be lurking behind a smartphone? In the day and age of finstas and internet trolls who aren’t always positive online, posting while using this line will let them know exactly how you’re feeling about negative comments. Unbothered.

13. SOS: “They can't survive off mini-mes.”

You’re in the right place if you’re looking for an Instagram caption about your individuality. Unique in her vocal ability, sense of style and aesthetic, SZA is difficult to replicate. This song opens her sophomore album with a bang, and she boldly sings about how there is no one else like her. Paired with a fire picture, these words will certainly bring in the likes.

14. Low: “Replacement’s on the way, please don’t play.”

This line can either be a threat or reminder. Do you need to let your significant other or ex-partner know that you have options? Using this lyric from “Low” might be the way to go. SZA’s music covers all aspects of love, including the moments during which someone may not be feeling appreciated enough by their partner. Like Beyoncé’s “to the left, to the left” in “Irreplaceable,” this phrase really conveys the idea that there are plenty of fish in the sea.

15. I Do: “I left a n**ga on read ‘cause I felt like it.”

Some more inspo from the same above song, the “I Do” hitmaker always gives her fans cheeky lyrics. Perfect for those moments when you want the timeline to know that you’re that girl, or guy, this lyric can show that you’re not afraid to set boundaries.

16. Love Galore (Alt Version): “I been looking good, I been feeling nice / Working on my aura, cleaning up / Working overtime, you been getting boring.”

Leveling up is one of the best ways to one-up an ex or your enemy. On the alternative version of the hit song “Love Galore,” SZA sings about flourishing while the other party simply cannot keep up. When you’re in the process of working on yourself and want to share it with the internet, it’s nice to have this caption in your back pocket.

17. SOS: “Can’t hate a b**ch for free.”

SZA didn’t lie. Being a hater can be costly. The songstress doesn’t hold back on the opening song of SOS. It takes a lot of energy to troll — especially someone you don’t know. When you're ready to combat the naysayers online, remind them of the price of their negativity with this lyric.