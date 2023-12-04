Image Image Credit Phillip Faraone/VF24 / Contributor via Getty Images, Jerod Harris / Stringer via Getty Images, and Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B, Flo Milli, and SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Flo Milli just announced the next remix of her viral smash hit “Never Lose Me.” Featuring SZA and Cardi B, the song could appear on her forthcoming album, Fine Ho, Stay, which drops at midnight (March 15).

Today (March 14), the rapper uploaded a clip of her and Cardi with the caption, “POP UP, GUESS WHO, B**CH.” Milli quoted the New York native’s “Press.”

SZA first teased her appearance on “Never Lose Me (Remix)” in January. The singer shared a picture of a Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) with the record playing over it. In a now-deleted post, she teased an excerpt of her verse: “He speed in a Jeep with his hand on my booty/ He touchin’ on me, I get goofy/ From the ‘burbs, so I’m actin’ so bougie/ From the ‘burbs, but I suck it like Suki.”

Earlier this month, Milli spoke to Billboard about her relationship with the TDE songstress. She explained, “I’ve been talking to SZA for a couple of years — she’s always been supportive toward my career, even behind the scenes.”

The original version of “Never Lose Me” came out in December 2023. It peaked at No. 18 on the Hot 100 chart and received two renditions featuring Lil Yachty and Bryson Tiller, respectively.

Later this year, Milli will join Gunna’s “Bittersweet Tour” as a supporting act. The trek kicks off on May 4 in Columbus, Ohio with subsequent stops in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Miami, and more.

On the other hand, Cardi is dropping “Enough (Miami)” tomorrow. The track will serve as a follow-up to her Missy Elliott-sampling “Like What (Freestyle),” which came out two weeks prior.

Similarly, SZA appears to be preparing to debut new music. Yesterday (March 13), she shared an 86-second visual and asked fans if they wanted to see it on LANA.