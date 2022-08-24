Image Image Credit Jared Siskin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Joey Badass Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Feb. 22), Bumble shared a video from Joey Badass titled "A Love Letter To Black Women," which was directed by Jesse Boykins III. "I don’t think I tell you this enough, but you are so sacred to me,” the Brooklyn rapper-actor said in the short clip. "It’s incredible watching you create your sanctuary the way you do while the world takes so much beauty away from you. I can’t imagine what you going through. All the problems in the hair you combing through."

Badass continued, "Just know you got my heart. The only one I’m coming home to. See, I been in my heart and mind, trying to find the right woman and they say that love is blind, but you looking right to me. True love can’t be hard to find ‘cause it’s sitting right in front of me. Please never forget how truly blessed you are. I’ll cater to your visions and be there while I’m growing your purpose. Real love is our language. And a Black woman is a blessing in my life."

During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD event in September 2023, Badass — who connected with KayCyy for the well-received "Passports & Suitcases" back in January — gave his take on the topic of infidelity within Black relationships.

"I just find it interesting that we are the only race having this conversation,” he stated in a discussion panel with Akilah Ffriend, Kennedy Rue, Tori Brixx, Britt Hall, Brii Renee and 19Keys. “I feel like I speak for a lot of people when I say this; I am so ready to move on from this lower vibration and get back to building and progressing our nation. To Keys’ point earlier, less conversations about cheating and more conversations about healing. This is just perpetuating these toxic issues.”