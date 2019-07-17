Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (April 29), Walt Disney Studios unveiled a teaser trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to the remake of the 1994 classic. The movie will continue the photorealistic animation utilized for the 2019 release.

"[The upcoming film] enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick," the teaser's description read. "Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka – the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny. Their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe."

Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and more returned as their characters from the previous film while Aaron Pierre took on the voice role of Mufasa, replacing James Earl Jones from The Lion King. Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, officially joined the cast as the aforementioned Kiara. Barry Jenkins directed the film while Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote and co-produced the songs.

"The Lion King has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I’m humbled and proud to be a part of it,” Miranda said in an official statement. “It’s been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa’s story to life, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters.”

Jenkins added, "Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters. Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love, and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true."