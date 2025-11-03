Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

The donation supports 208 families in South Carolina through the Broad River Business Alliance’s emergency relief program.

Charlamagne Tha God’s contribution addresses food insecurity caused by the federal SNAP freeze.

He also launched a campaign in New York to provide 50,000 meals through the Food Bank For NYC.

Charlamagne Tha God is stepping up for his home state’s community as the federal government’s shutdown reportedly threatens to pause Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits nationwide.

According to Black Enterprise, the South Carolina native donated funds to the Broad River Business Alliance’s Emergency Community Response System, which provides food baskets and essential supplies to residents in Richland County. The organization confirmed that Charlamagne’s contribution will help 208 families affected by the SNAP freeze. The South Carolina Department of Social Services noted that more than 260,000 households in the state rely on SNAP benefits to afford groceries.

The radio host shared the news on Instagram, writing, “I’m ‘bout that action, boss. I’m going to be posting all the food banks and community organizations that I’ve given resources to this week. First up, Broad River Business Alliance in Columbia, SC. If you [are] in the Richland County Community and need emergency assistance during this SNAP/EBT government shutdown, reach out and touch 803-939-6544. Salute my guy, @justjavar. They doing the work! We truly thank GOD for it ALL!”

The “Breakfast Club” host expanded his hunger relief efforts beyond South Carolina. As a longtime ambassador for the Food Bank For NYC, he recently launched a campaign to provide 50,000 meals amid the nationwide SNAP crisis. He’s personally donating 25,000 meals and matching every donation — up to another 25,000 meals — to help feed working adults, children, seniors, and veterans across New York. “For many families, Thanksgiving may be off the table,” he began in a statement. “I’m matching donations to remind people that New Yorkers take care of our own.”

In a partial win for struggling families, President Donald Trump’s administration announced Monday (Nov. 3) that it would temporarily restore some funding for SNAP, The New York Times reported. The government confirmed in a court filing that it will use emergency funds to cover “50% of eligible households’ current allotments” for roughly 42 million Americans who rely on food stamps. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added that benefits could resume as early as Wednesday (Nov. 5), giving families a bit of relief while lawmakers continue negotiations to fully reopen the government.