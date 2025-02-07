Image Image Credit Patrick van Katwijk/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” includes permanent tax cuts and major changes to Medicaid.

GOP lawmakers are split, with some fearing the bill adds trillions to the national debt.

Medicaid restrictions could reduce access to care for vulnerable communities, including Black families.

President Donald Trump is working overtime to get a major tax and spending bill passed in Congress, but some members of his own party are holding out, raising concerns that could derail the legislation just days before a key vote.

The bill, which includes big tax cuts, changes to programs like Medicaid, and more money for national security and border enforcement, is being called the “Big Beautiful Bill” by Trump. But not everyone in the Republican Party is on board.

According to CNN, some conservative lawmakers, like Reps. Chip Roy, Lauren Boebert, and Tim Burchett, met with Trump at the White House on Wednesday (July 2). Their main concern? The bill could add $3.3 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office’s estimations. These Republicans want deeper spending cuts and are worried the bill doesn’t go far enough to reduce government debt.

At the same time, more moderate Republicans, like Reps. Mike Lawler and Stephanie Bice, reportedly have different concerns. They worry the bill cuts too much from Medicaid, a program that helps low-income Americans get healthcare.

The key House vote could decide the fate of Trump’s tax and spending plan

For the bill to move forward in the House of Representatives, it first needs to pass a procedural vote. This step allows the full House to begin debating and eventually vote on the bill. That vote is expected to happen before the week’s end.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and others are working hard to convince Republicans to stay united. With no support expected from Democrats, they can only afford to lose three Republican votes if they want the bill to pass.

Speaker Johnson cleared his schedule to meet with lawmakers one-on-one, while Trump also turned his focus to personal meetings and phone calls with holdouts. According to sources like The Daily Beast, the commander-in-chief is warning Republicans that if they block this bill, they could face challenges in their next primary elections. On the flip side, he’s promising to support those who back him now.

What Trump’s economic agenda means for Medicaid, taxes, and the 2026 election

This bill is Trump’s top legislative priority. It would make his 2017 tax cuts permanent, eliminate taxes on tips and overtime pay, and enforce new work requirements for those receiving Medicaid. It also includes money for border security and defense spending.

If the House passes the bill, Trump hopes to sign it into law by July 4 — just in time for a big Independence Day celebration. But that timeline is tight, especially as storms across the East Coast have reportedly delayed some lawmakers’ return flights, and even one missing vote could sink the bill.

So far, some Republicans are still not convinced. But Trump’s team believes that his personal push — combined with political pressure — will be enough to get it across the finish line.