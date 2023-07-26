Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris and Charlamagne Tha God Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Oct. 15), iHeart Radio held a town hall discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris that was hosted by Charlamagne Tha God. During the sit-down, the Democratic presidential nominee tackled a series of issues, including the U.S. border crisis, marijuana laws, and her plans for the Black community. "The Breakfast Club" also shared video clips from the conversation on Wednesday (Oct. 16).

One notable moment was when Harris addressed claims from rivals about her career, including some from Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump. “One of the biggest challenges that I face is [misinformation] and disinformation. It is meant to convince people that they somehow should not believe that the work that I have done has occurred and has meaning,” she stated. "Part of the challenge that I face is that they are trying to scare people away because they know they otherwise have nothing to run on. Ask Donald Trump what his plan is for Black America. Ask him.”

She also shot down negative opinions about her race and engagement with African Americans. “I grew up in the Black church. I grew up attending 23rd Avenue Church of God in Oakland, CA. My pastor is Amos C. Brown of Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, CA,” the VP explained. “[Trump is] selling $60 Bibles or tennis shoes and trying to play people as though that makes him more understanding of the Black community. Come on.”

Many have taken to social media to give their thoughts on the event, including NBA great Magic Johnson. “Vice President Kamala Harris is being intentional with the agenda she is setting forth for every citizen in our country,” he wrote. “For as long as I’ve known her for over 20 years, she’s always done great things in the Black community. I loved how Vice President Harris emphasized her track record and longstanding support for our community, sharing her roots in and initiatives for the Black church and Black entrepreneurs!”

Twitter user DrNBA_ added, “Kamala absolutely nailed it in the town hall with Charlamagne Tha God. I’m glad she absolutely shut down those false allegations that she somehow treated Black men unfairly during her time as a prosecutor.”

Check out plenty of other reactions below.