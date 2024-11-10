Image Image Credit Andrew Harnik / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kamala Harris will have a lot riding on her shoulders in the 2024 presidential race on Nov. 5, where she’s expected to go head-to-head with Donald Trump. On Friday (Oct. 11), the VP graced the cover of Vogue to talk about her plans if elected and finding out Joe Biden was dropping out, among other topics.

“One of my first calls — outside of family — will be to the team that is working with me on our plan to lower costs for the American people,” she told the publication. “It’s not just about publishing something in a respected journal. It’s not about a speech. It’s literally about, ‘How does this hit the streets? How do people actually feel the work in a way that benefits them?’”

The Harris-Walz campaign has put a spotlight on several key policies since its launch, including middle-class tax cuts, addressing the climate crisis, and defending reproductive rights. The former district attorney of San Francisco promised that, if elected, she’d work with those who can “help us put back in place the freedoms that have been taken away with the Dobbs decision,” the ruling that reversed Roe v. Wade.

Women’s abortion rights have been a hot-button issue ever since the landmark decision was overturned in 2022. Donald previously claimed he wouldn’t back a federal abortion ban, saying it should be left to the states. Melania Trump, however, has openly expressed her pro-choice stance.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Vogue, Harris shared how the day took a “dramatic turn” when she found out Biden was leaving the race. “Everyone was just around the table doing some aspect of everything that needed to be done. Because, of course, the world was aware of what happened that day,” the Oakland native recalled.