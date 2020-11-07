Image Image Credit Anna Moneymaker / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kamala Harris is officially stepping up to the plate. On Sunday (July 21), U.S. President Joe Biden decided to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. Although a bittersweet moment, he ultimately endorsed the current VP as the Democratic Party’s nominee.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Biden praised his running mate. He wrote, “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my vice president. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee for our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat [Donald] Trump. Let's do this.”

The announcement came amid growing concerns about Biden’s age and ability to continue serving, which was intensified by his performance at the June presidential debate against Trump.

Hours later, VP Harris shared a statement of her own. “I am honored to have the president’s endorsement, and my intention is to earn this nomination,” she said. “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

Both Biden and Harris’ choices were met with support — and memes — online. “I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America,” Barack Obama wrote in a statement. Cardi B, who previously declared that she wasn’t voting in November, enthused, “[I] been told y’all Kamala should’ve been the 2024 candidate!”

“Lock in lil’ bro,” Lil Nas X joked on Twitter. Meanwhile, Van Lathan shared, “I am now, in this moment, more dedicated to Kamala Harris being president than I have been to any political endeavor in my life.” Continue scrolling to see more reactions.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, Harris became a leading figure in the Democratic Party’s efforts to support abortion rights. She kicked off 2024 with her “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms Tour,” which made her the first sitting VP to visit an abortion clinic. Beyond that, the Oakland, CA native has also led the charge in the Biden administration to enhance voting rights.

Given that she made history after Biden won the 2020 election, Harris could very well do it again by becoming the first Black woman and woman in general to serve as president of the United States.