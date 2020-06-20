Image Image Credit The Washington Post/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Sept. 10), Vice President Kamala Harris and former head of state Donald Trump held their highly anticipated debate in Philadelphia, PA's National Constitution Center. As many expected, it was a fiery clash throughout the 90-minute session, as the two candidates tackled topics like foreign policy, climate change, immigration, and – most of all – each other.

During and following the debate, spectators on social media were in an uproar, including Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. "Kamala Harris is used to taking on predators, fraudsters, and corporate stooges. Come to think of it – tonight’s debate is no different," he quipped. Meanwhile, CNN correspondent Abby D. Phillip gave her take amidst all the action. "So far, this debate has been characterized by Kamala Harris dropping a lot of bait and Trump eagerly picking it up and rhetorically wandering around the room," she wrote.

Others were stunned by some of Trump's responses, including what CBS News confirmed to be unfounded claims about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, OH. "Still a bit dumbfounded that Trump was ranting about people eating pets and I’ve been covering him a while," tweeted veteran journalist and writer Jim Acosta.

A statement by the disgraced former president regarding state abortion laws (and the moderator's almost immediate debunking of that claim) received an equal amount of attention. "Sorry, [I] can’t make it to work tomorrow. They’re doing a post-birth abortion on me," joked user citehchris before continuing, "Imagine I never tweet again and leaving you all to be like, ‘D**n, he was serious.’ My final bit." In response to another quote by Trump, Marc Lamont Hill stated, "'She wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens who are in prison' is the WILDEST thing I've ever heard in any debate. EVER."

Check out plenty of other reactions to the presidential debate below.