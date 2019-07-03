Image Image Credit Andrew Harnik/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Aug. 15), Donald Trump will visit his golf club in Bedminster, NJ, the latest stop in his 2024 presidential campaign. Taking an unconventional approach, the team behind Kamala Harris and Tim Walz decided to drop off a press release that made light of the forthcoming event.

"Donald Trump to ramble incoherently and spread dangerous lies in public, but at [a] different home," the headline read. The full release, which was shared on social media by HuffPost Senior Front Page Editor Philip Lewis, also called the embattled former head of state the "loser of the 2020 election by 7 million votes."

The statement continued, "Not so fresh off NABJ, Florida, and Twitter glitches, Donald Trump intends to deliver another self-obsessed rant full of his own personal grievances to distract from his toxic Project 2025 agenda, unpopular running mate, and increasing detachment from the reality of the voters who will decide this election. These remarks will not be artificial intelligence, but they certainly will lack intelligence."

As REVOLT previously reported, Harris, the Democratic nominee, took the reins for this year's upcoming election after Joe Biden stepped down from the race. "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my vice president. And it's been the best decision I've made," Biden wrote following his decision. "I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee for our party this year. Democrats, it's time to come together and beat [Donald] Trump. Let's do this.”

In an interview with "CBS News Sunday Morning," Biden explained why it was important to pivot from his original hopes for a second term. "A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races," he said to Robert Costa. “I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic.”