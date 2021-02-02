Image Image Credit Brandon Bell/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, Donald Trump made headlines for his appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention in Chicago on Wednesday (July 31). While there, the former president made disparaging remarks about the event and came to verbal blows with the interviewers over their questioning. He also made comments about Vice President Kamala Harris in regard to her racial identity.

“I’ve known her a long time... and she was only promoting Indian heritage," he claimed. "I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black Indian."

Later that day, Harris appeared before Sigma Gamma Rho at the sorority's 60th International Biennial Boule at Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center. While there, she responded to Trump's latest attack, stating, "This afternoon, Donald Trump spoke at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists. And it was the same old show: the divisiveness and the disrespect. And let me just say, the American people deserve better."

She added, "The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth. A leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts. We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us – they are an essential source of our strength."

Harris is now expected to go up against Trump as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Back in July, President Joe Biden surprised the country by ending his reelection campaign. "I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term," he expressed in an open letter to the nation. He followed that with an endorsement for Harris on social media.