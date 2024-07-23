Image Image Credit Jim Vondruska / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kamala Harris’ first 2024 presidential campaign video is finally here, and it’s set to the rhythm of Beyoncé's “Freedom.” Released on Thursday (July 25), the clip included a moving voiceover of the VP drawing a clear line between her vision and that of Republican nominee Donald Trump.

“There are some people who think we should be a country of chaos. Of fear. Of hate,” Harris stated over the backdrop of Trump and his running mate, J. D. Vance, before adding, “But us, we choose something different. We choose freedom.”

She further elaborated on what “freedom” means exactly: "The freedom not just to get by, but get ahead. The freedom to be safe from gun violence. The freedom to make decisions about your own body. We choose a future where no child lives in poverty. Where we all can afford healthcare. Where no one is above the law."

At that point, the video cleverly included Trump's mug shot — a nod to him being found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Ending on a high note, Harris declared, “We believe in the promise of America, and we are ready to fight for it because when we fight, we win.”

Earlier in the week, Harris walked out to Beyoncé’s “Freedom” while visiting her campaign headquarters for the first time. The pop star’s team reportedly gave her the green light just a few hours ahead.

The Bay Area native’s decision to run for office came after Biden announced that he would be pulling out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday (July 21). Thus far, her candidacy has been met with support from politicians like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as celebrities such as Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Tina Knowles, John Legend, and more.

According to AP News, Harris impressively raised over $81 million in campaign funds within 24 hours of Biden bowing out.