Kamala Harris, the 49th vice president of the United States, made history as the first female, first Black, and first South Asian American to hold the office. Born in Oakland, California to immigrant parents – her mother from India and her father from Jamaica – Harris’ multicultural background significantly influenced her perspectives and political journey. She grew up in a predominantly African American neighborhood and attended public schools and an African American church.

Harris' educational path led her to Howard University, one of the most prestigious historically Black colleges in the U.S., where she earned a degree in political science and economics. She then pursued a law degree at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, now known as the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. Her career in public service began in the Alameda County District Attorney’s office, where she quickly earned a reputation as a formidable prosecutor. She eventually became the district attorney of San Francisco, and subsequently, the attorney general of California, becoming the first woman and the first person of color to hold this position.

As the country’s vice president under Joe Biden, Harris continued her commitment to justice, equality, and public service. Below, check out some additional facts that have become notable throughout her trailblazing career, which included advocating for issues such as healthcare, immigration, and women’s rights.

1. Harris became the first Black and Indian American to become vice president of the United States

Harris’ election as vice president is a landmark in American history. She is the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history and the first Black and South Asian American to serve in this role. Her position signifies a step forward for representation in government, inspiring future generations of women and people of color.

Harris’ background is a tapestry of cultures. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a breast cancer scientist who emigrated from Chennai, India. Her father, Donald Harris, is an economist from Jamaica. This multicultural upbringing gave Harris a unique perspective on issues of race, immigration, and identity in America.

2. Harris was a California Senator

Kamala Harris represented California in the U.S. Senate until her inauguration as vice president. During her time in that position, she gained a reputation for her incisive questioning and strong advocacy for social justice issues, particularly in the realms of health care, civil rights, and criminal justice reform.

3. Harris became the first Black woman to become California’s attorney general

As attorney general of California, Harris was the first woman and the first Black American to hold the position. Her tenure was marked by significant efforts to address issues such as the foreclosure crisis, environmental protection, and the reduction of truancy among elementary school children. She also fought for marriage equality and was a staunch opponent of the death penalty, though she upheld it in her professional capacity.

4. Harris served as district attorney of San Francisco

Harris also served as the district attorney of San Francisco. In this role, she launched initiatives to combat truancy, which included prosecuting parents in extreme cases. She also focused on reentry programs for ex-offenders and was known for her "Back on Track" program aimed at reducing recidivism among first-time drug offenders.

5. Harris attended an HBCU

Kamala Harris attended Howard University, where she majored in political science and economics. Howard is one of the nation’s top historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and Harris has often spoken about the profound impact her time there had on her identity and career. She later earned her law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

6. Harris is a notable author

Harris has authored three books, including her memoir "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey," which chronicled her personal and professional life and laid out her vision for America. Her children’s book, "Superheroes Are Everywhere," introduced young readers to the idea that heroes can be found in everyday life – it also emphasized values like bravery, fairness, and kindness.

7. Harris first ran for president before taking on the position of vice president

Before taking on the vice president role in 2020, Harris launched her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination – one that was eventually suspended largely due to a lack of funds. Despite the early end to her campaign, she made a significant impact on the race, particularly during the debates, and ultimately was chosen as Joe Biden’s running mate.

8. Harris is an advocate for criminal justice reform

Throughout her career, Harris has advocated for criminal justice reform, though her record as a prosecutor has been complex. She has promoted progressive policies such as body cameras for police officers and the decriminalization of marijuana. However, she has also faced criticism for her positions on issues such as the death penalty and her office’s handling of wrongful conviction cases.

9. Harris is a wife and stepmother

Harris married Douglas Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer. Emhoff has two children from his previous marriage, and Harris has embraced her role as their stepmother, affectionately known as "Momala." Emhoff's role as the first second gentleman of the United States has also broken new ground and highlighted the evolving dynamics of gender roles in politics.

10. Harris is a Bay Area native

Born in Oakland, California, Harris was raised in a culturally rich environment. Her mother’s work as a scientist and civil rights activist profoundly influenced her, as did the diversity of her community. Harris often credits her upbringing in the Bay Area, a region known for its activism and progressive values, for shaping her worldview.

11. Harris held big roles on different Senate committees

During her tenure in the U.S. Senate, Harris served on several influential committees. On the Judiciary Committee, she was known for her sharp and effective questioning during hearings. She also served on the Intelligence Committee, the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and the Budget Committee, where she worked on issues ranging from national security to fiscal policy. Her roles on these committees allowed her to influence a broad array of legislative priorities.