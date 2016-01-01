Image Image Credit Pool / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (May 30), Donald Trump was hit with 34 felony convictions in a highly publicized hush money trial. As The Associated Press reported, a Manhattan jury found the former president guilty of falsifying business records in a case stemming from payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

"This was a disgrace," Trump told reporters after leaving the courthouse. "This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt as a rigged trial, a disgrace. They wouldn't give us a venue change... And it's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent. And I think it's just a disgrace." Trump also alluded to the upcoming presidential election as "the real verdict."

Since hearing the news, members of the Hip Hop community have hopped on social media to give their takes. "This life movie going brazy outchea," tweeted Meek Mill over a repost of Trump's post-trial speech. Meanwhile, Plies wrote, "Trump and his supporters are the real threat to America. When they don’t get their way, it’s rigged! When [he's] indicted, it’s rigged. When he loses in court, it’s rigged. When he’s impeached, it’s rigged! When he [wins], it’s not! They’re the ugliest part of America! A complete disgrace!" Ice-T shared an image of a prison tower bearing a Trump Tower logo.

Others wondered what it means now that the embattled mogul-turned-politician is a conviction felon -- a puzzling circumstance given the laws for others with the same status in certain states. "Can’t vote as a felon, but you can run for President?" asked Bas, while HOT 97's Ebro Darden added, "[America] has put so many people in jail and/or convicted them of crimes... Having a felony really don’t mean s**t to a lot of people."

Check out some other tweets below.