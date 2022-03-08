Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Gone are the days when Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake would be regularly photographed together or seen in each other’s videos, but that does not mean fans have forgotten about the stronghold Young Money had on the airwaves. The latter acts were signed to Weezy's Cash Money imprint in 2009 and released their debut projects, Thank Me Later and Pink Friday, respectively.

The three artists’ last appearance on stage together happened during the 2022 “October World Weekend" festival in Toronto. The New Orleans native and Queens emcee also shocked concertgoers when he made an appearance during her ESSENCE Festival set two years ago.

But those rare instances may not be enough for everyone, namely Ebro Darden. On a recent episode of Apple Music’s “Rap Life Review,” the radio personality suggested that it may be time for a combination of the trio to re-emerge with new music. “We are owed, as Hip Hop fans, a collab Drake-Wayne album, or just an EP, or Drake-Wayne-Nicki seven joints, five joints, something,” said Ebro. “They’ve basically given us more than an album throughout the years.”

The 6 God and Tunechi have previously worked together on popular tracks such as “The Motto,” “She Will,” “HYFR (Hell Ya F**king Right),” “Believe Me” and “Right Above It.” With Nicki, their hits include songs like “High School,” “Seeing Green,” “Truffle Butter” and “Only.” The Pink Friday 2 artist also featured Drake on her new album with “Needle” and Wayne on “RNB.”

“I think Wayne can bring out a different animal and a different monster in Drake,” said co-host Lowkey, who candidly stated he thinks Wayne could put the For All the Dogs rapper in the right pocket that caters to another part of his audience and steer him away from melody-heavy tracks. “Wayne is gonna get him to rap,” he added.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Wayne and Lil Durk were joining forces with Drake for six shows as part of the “It’s All a Blur Tour — Big as the What?” From March 29 until April 5, the trio can be seen in Belmont Park, Long Island; University Park, Pennsylvania; and Newark, New Jersey.