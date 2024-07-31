Image Image Credit KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (July 31), Donald Trump stopped by the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention in Chicago. Hosted by ABC’s Rachel Scott, Fox News’ Harris Faulkner and Semafor’s Kadia Goba, the event began several minutes behind schedule and, as to be expected with the former U.S. president, drew a number of mixed reactions.

During the discussion, Scott asked Trump why Black voters should trust him, especially given his many previous controversial remarks. “I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner,” he responded before adding, “First question, you don’t even say, ‘Hello,’ ‘How are you?'”

The panel also addressed Trump’s comments about U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced her candidacy earlier in the month. However, he didn’t shy away from confronting the moderators, particularly berating Scott for the nature of her questions.

“I’ve known her a long time — indirectly, not directly, very much — and always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black Indian,” he said, which inevitably prompted pushback from the crowd and online.

Later in his speech, Trump attempted to win over Black voters by highlighting his administration's efforts, including opportunity zones and employment initiatives. He claimed, “I’ve done so much for the Black population of this country.” Unfortunately for him, the remarks did little to sway his audience.

“Trump came into our home, a Black press advocacy convention and insulted us in our face. What is worse he was invited to do this by NABJ leadership. Shame!” wrote reporter April D. Ryan on Twitter. Meanwhile, another user stated, “Trump is using NABJ to disparage and antagonize not just the audience but the host as well as Black people.”

