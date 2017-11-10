Image Image Credit Scott Legato/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chuck D Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

During Philadelphia's Sneaker Con event earlier this month, Donald Trump revealed a pair of signature shoes for followers to purchase in support of his 2024 presidential campaign. The $400 shoe, a gold high-top with a 'T' emblazoned on the side and a modified American flag on its collar, quickly sold out online after its launch. According to the Associated Press, Trump claimed that he’d been talking about the venture “for 12 years, 13 years.”

On Monday (Feb. 26), Chuck D gave his take on Trump's decision to create a shoe line. "I ain’t never been a sneakerhead. I wear 'em, [but] don’t overthink much of 'em," he wrote on Twitter. "Dude thinks he can get the Black vote like the other guy by dangling bait. 2024. We laughed at the possibility of this scenario last century."

Chuck D was an outspoken critic of the twice-impeached former president in the past. In an interview with The Guardian, he spoke on his feelings about the embattled politician, whom he dissed on Public Enemy's "State Of The Union (STFU)" single.

"Of course, you get concerned about it. This guy [had] the governing power for over 300 million people and also a presence in the world. The dude has been a running joke," he expressed. "You know, he was just a half-baked celebrity real estate hypocrite from New York City that I'd known a large part of my adult life. To see this guy end up in the seat of responsibility was a call to arms the minute he got in there."

In the Daily Beast, Chuck D wrote an essay titled "Why Donald Trump Is A White Supremacist." "Trump is a bloated mess and a weapon of mass distraction," the "Fight The Power" talent stated. "Many people are so turned off and perturbed by the whole Trump-POTUS charade that they fail to understand that there are other things in motion behind the scenes." He also mentioned Trump's widely panned response to the deadly "Unite the Right" rally that took place in Charlottesville, VA.