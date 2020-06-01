Image Image Credit Elijah Nouvelage/Contributor via Getty Images and Stephen Maturen/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (Aug. 6), CNN reported that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has been chosen by Vice President Kamala Harris as her running mate for the upcoming election. Others — specifically, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro — were also said to have been heavily considered for the position.

According to his official website, Walz, who was born in Nebraska, enlisted in the Army National Guard post-high school and later earned a social science degree. His teaching career began abroad and continued in Minnesota, where he also coached a high school football team. Following 24 years of service in the National Guard, Walz represented Minnesota’s First Congressional District for six terms before becoming the state’s governor in 2018. Notably, he also held the role during the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests following the death of George Floyd.

The move came after Harris announced that she would be running for president against Republican nominee Donald Trump and his VP pick, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance. As REVOLT previously reported, incumbent President Joe Biden opted out of the race amid growing concerns about his debate performance from both fellow constituents and the public.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my vice president. And it's been the best decision I've made," Biden wrote following his choice to leave the race. "I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee for our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat [Donald] Trump. Let's do this.”

Immediately following Biden's message to the American people, Harris stated, "I am honored to have the president’s endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda."