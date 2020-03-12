Image Image Credit Megan Varner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (July 30), Megan Thee Stallion and her crew of Hotties brought the energy to the Georgia State Convocation Center for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign rally. Rocking a custom-fitted blue suit, the Houston native danced and performed for a packed crowd just prior to the vice president's appearance on stage.

Since then, many have criticized the short concert for a variety of reasons. Some, like Jason Lee, called the moment "performative." Others felt like there was a "time and a place" for twerking, which Megan briefly did during the set.

This past Thursday (Aug. 1), the "Savage" rapper decided to respond to her detractors at the 2024 Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago. "They was fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala," she stated to the crowd, as seen in recorded footage on social media. "I don't think they heard what she said. Kamala said she wants a ceasefire. Kamala said she supports women's rights. Kamala said she’s tired of these high a** gas prices. Kamala said I support you," she continued.

"Tonight, I'm not giving y'all my lightest twerk. I'm giving y'all my hardest twerk in the motherf**kin' rain. 'Cause I want the Hotties to have a good motherf**kin' time! I want the Hotties to do what the f**k they want to do when the f**k they wanna do it! I want the Hotties to be bad b**ches all the time! Now, I just wanting to pop my s**t right quick before we got back into the real hot girl s**t. Hotties for Harris, godd**nit,” Megan exclaimed.

As REVOLT previously reported, Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee after current President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Her campaign raised $81 million in just 24 hours, and she also secured endorsements from high-profile names like Gavin Newsom, Melinda French Gates, Kerry Washington, Tina Knowles, and Barack and Michelle Obama.