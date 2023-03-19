Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion is scheduled to perform at a rally for Kamala Harris in Atlanta on Tuesday (July 30) evening. The Texas rapper confirmed the news via her Instagram with a flyer.

“ATL HOTTIES, SEE YOU TOMORROW," she captioned the Monday (July 29) post. The event is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. ET and will coincide with the vice president's first visit to the state since Joe Biden concluded his re-election campaign earlier in the month.

Notably, in 2023, Megan and Harris met for a Women’s History Month brunch intended to highlight trailblazing women across various industries. In photos shared on the artist’s social media account, the pair posed together for a selfie.

Harris has been on a roll since declaring her run for the U.S. presidency on July 21. Her campaign raised $81 million in just 24 hours, and she also secured endorsements from high-profile names like Gavin Newsom, Melinda French Gates, Kerry Washington, Tina Knowles and the Obamas.

“We believe in the promise of America, and we are ready to fight for it because when we fight, we win,” the vice president declared in her presidential campaign video. She further laid out her vision for the country, including plans for affordable healthcare, preventing gun violence and protecting bodily autonomy.

Similarly, 2024 has been a banner year for Megan. She wrapped up the latest stop on her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” with a performance at the Broccoli City Festival on Saturday (July 27). The trek marked her first as a headlining artist, with “Wanna Be” collaborator GloRilla and Ms Banks joining her for the U.S. and European legs, respectively.

The Grammy Award winner’s third studio album, MEGAN, was also met with praise upon its release on June 28. Housing familiar tracks like “HISS,” “Cobra” and “BOA,” the 18-song effort also featured collaborations with Victoria Monét, Kyle Richh, Yuki Chiba and UGK.