Michelle and Barack Obama are officially backing Kamala Harris. Their support came via a phone call with the VP, which was shared in a campaign video released on Friday (July 26).

"I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic," Michelle said in the clip. Subsequently, the former U.S. president dropped the big news. "We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," Barack pledged.

Their announcement arrived only a day after Harris debuted her first 2024 presidential campaign video. “What kind of country do we want to live in?” the prospective presidential candidate asked in the clip, as Beyoncé's “Freedom” played in the background. The politician and attorney went on to paint a picture of her vision for America, outlining her campaign’s policy points on affordable healthcare, gun violence prevention, and bodily autonomy.

The Obamas’ endorsement followed Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race on Sunday (July 21). Just hours after the announcement, Barack voiced his confidence in the party's ability to select a formidable nominee, though he initially resisted backing anyone.

“I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August,” he wrote in a statement. “I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond,” Barack added.

Within 24 hours of announcing her candidacy, Harris raised over $81 million. She’s also received support from the likes of Spike Lee, Lil Nas X, John Legend, Kerry Washington, and Tina Knowles.

If elected, Harris would make history as both the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent to hold presidency in the United States.