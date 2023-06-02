Image Image Credit Elijah Nouvelage / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Barack Obama Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 44th president of the United States (and a forever president to some), Barack Hussein Obama II, is a man full of wisdom. The political pioneer is the son of an economist and an anthropologist, so it's no surprise that he's brilliant. Barack grew up in Indonesia and Hawaii before moving to California, New York City, Chicago and Boston in his early adulthood. Surrounded by various cultures in many cities, he soaked up information and life lessons. Exposure to the world imparts extreme knowledge and sophistication, and Barack undoubtedly embodies those qualities.

Without those experiences, he wouldn't be where he is today — an esteemed world leader and encourager. It has allowed him to relate to an array of individuals and influences his rhetoric, which captures the hearts and minds of people around the globe. Listening to Barack makes you want to be and do better. Below are a few quotes from the former president that will leave you ready to maximize your potential.

1. “No matter how much you've done or how successful you've been, there's always more to do, always more to learn and always more to achieve.”

Barack pushes the narrative that there isn’t, and never will be, a limit on work to be done. Reinforcing the idea that glass ceilings are meant to be broken, he advocates for a perspective that can motivate you to continually conquer goals, one after another.

2. “The leaders we revere, the businesses and institutions that last, are not generally the result of a narrow pursuit of popularity or personal advancement but of devotion to some bigger purpose.”

If you binge Barack’s speeches, a consistent theme is his distaste for flashiness, greed, and overconsumption. The "me first" approach to life displeases him, and it is that mentality that he attributes to the country's economic collapse in 2008. Therefore, he challenges the generations after him to be better — and by better, he means moving with a purpose bigger than pleasing yourself.

3. “A relentless focus on the outward markers of success can lead to complacency. It can make you lazy. We too often let the external, the material things, serve as indicators that we're doing well even though something inside of us tells us that we're not doing our best.”

The former president wants to challenge others to redefine their definition of success. Sometimes, people tend to misconstrue achievement with prizes and possessions. He wants us to look deeper and measure success by impact and service to others. He finishes the quote by insinuating that changing that mindset is hard to do.

4. “The most important advice I give to young people is just learn how to get stuff done.”

As the father to Malia and Sasha Obama, who are young women entering the workforce, Barack coaches them on how to succeed. In an interview with LinkedIn Editor-in-Chief Daniel Roth, Barack explained that he admires older generations for their ability to keep going. While he acknowledged that it’s a touchy subject for Gen Z and Millennials, he has noticed that, in his experience, the most successful people just get things done.

5. “Worry more about what you want to do than what you want to be.”

Barack is passionate about work ethic. In his Netflix docuseries, “Working: What We Do All Day,” he followed the grind of everyday people, learning how they find meaning and connection in their jobs. He made the above statement when Roth asked him about his takeaways while filming. Barack’s bottom line is to go full force on your passions. Fancy titles and accolades mean nothing if your heart isn't in it.

6. “If you are absorbed by what you're doing, one of two things is going to happen. You're going to get really good at it and whether you're rewarded, recognized or get the positions you want or not, the journey will have been a good one.”

Stick with it! Barack is someone who appreciates the journey more than the result. In this quote, he's encouraging people to find their passions and dedicate their lives to them. He believes that consuming yourself with what you’re interested in will lead to a life of fulfillment whether you're recognized for it or not.

7. “Even when things are tough, don't lose respect for the other person.”

The power couple of the century, Barack and Michelle Obama, use this word of advice to remain in a healthy relationship. During his “The Breakfast Club” interview, our 44th president detailed how he and his wife bounce back from arguments and disagreements. Their method is simple: Regardless of what's said or done, don't lose respect. Consider this the next time you face a conflict with someone else.

8. “Every single one of you has something to offer; every single one of you has a responsibility to discover what that is.”

Do you want to change the world? The first step is to discover your talents, abilities and interests. Knowing this will allow you to impact the sector of the universe you feel called to. Let this Barack Obama quote encourage you to do more self-discovery and reflection.

9. “No matter what you want to do with your life, I guarantee you'll need an education to do it.”

At face value, you can interpret this quote as propaganda to finish grade school and attend college, but education is not limited to school. It can include absorbing life's lessons. There's information and wisdom all around us. We must remove our pride to listen and apply the knowledge from others to fulfill our purpose, and the former president acknowledges that.

10. “If the world's going to get better, it's going to be up to you. With everything suddenly feeling like it's up for grabs, this is your time to seize the initiative. Nobody can tell you anymore that you should be waiting your turn. Nobody can tell you anymore, ‘This is how it's always been done.' More than ever, this is your moment.”

Barack loves the theme of taking matters into your own hands. He's a doer and problem solver who encourages everyone to be the same — it got him pretty far, right? With a great work ethic and a good heart, nothing is out of reach. He drills that concept into those who regularly listen to him speak.

11. “So rather than say, 'What's in it for me?' or 'What's in it for my community?' and ‘To heck with everyone else,’ stand up for and join up with everyone who's struggling."

There's so much more to life than ourselves and our circles. The former president wants us to get that through our heads. People outside of those we know and are familiar with struggle and deserve our empathy and attention. Now is always the time to extend ourselves beyond what we're comfortable with and change the world.

12. “The world is waiting for you, ready to be changed.”

Renowned leader Dr. Matthew L. Stevenson III's mantra is: "Great men and women are only born for the time that they are needed most," which means your existence is not coincidental. If you are alive, you are the solution to a problem today, no matter how big or small. That's the concept that Barack presents with this statement. The world is at your fingertips; what will you do with it?

13. “For all the cruelty and hardship of our world, we are not mere prisoners of fate — our actions matter.”

If there's one lesson that you learn from the famous politician, it should be that nothing is by luck. Our actions are what allows the world to progress. Therefore, if we don't like the current conditions, it's our responsibility to change them. Fate can't be used as an excuse not to apply pressure.

14. “Hope is that thing inside us that insists, despite all the evidence to the contrary, that something better awaits us if we have the courage to reach for it, and to work for it, and to fight for it.”

Everyone faces challenges when striving toward their goals. Hope is what's needed to persevere — the unwavering belief that no matter what, the goal will be achieved eventually.

15. “If you've been successful, you didn't get there on your own… I'm always struck by people who think, ‘Well, it must be because I was just so smart.’ There are a lot of smart people out there. 'It must be because I worked harder than everybody else.' Let me tell you something — there are a whole bunch of hardworking people out there. If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help.”

In American culture, being self-made means grinding to the top without help. That term is illogical at its core because we need to lean on others to reach new heights. An individual may not have been born with connections, but they were introduced to someone who boosted their vision along their journey. As a result, there is no such thing as being self-made and that's what Barack preaches so eloquently in this quote.