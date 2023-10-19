Image Image Credit Cover art for Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘MEGAN’ LP Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (June 28), Megan Thee Stallion unveiled her long-awaited third studio LP, MEGAN, complete with 18 dope cuts for the Hotties to enjoy. The project was led by the singles "Cobra" and "HISS," the latter of which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a gold certification. Big K.R.I.T., Victoria Monét, UGK, GloRilla, and more made appearances on the album.

Currently, Thee Stallion is hitting up cities all over North America for her "Hot Girl Summer Tour," which boasts GloRilla as a supporting act. Come July, the Houston star will head to Europe to continue her live show run in France, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

To keep the new album campaign going, the XXL Freshman alum will perform at the 2024 BET Awards, which takes place this Sunday (June 30). Her appearance will add to a star-studded lineup that includes Will Smith, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Tyla.

Back in 2022, Megan liberated the full-length effort Traumazine, which came with assists from the likes of Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Future, Dua Lipa, and Sauce Walka. Despite limited promotion and an ongoing battle with then-record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, the rapper's sophomore body of work debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with an impressive 63,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold.

As REVOLT previously reported, Megan opened up to Women's Health about how she's been mistreated within the industry. "I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl," she explained. "I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me. As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I’m human.”