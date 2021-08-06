Image Image Credit Allen Berezovsky/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (April 10), Women's Health unveiled their "Body Issue" with Megan Thee Stallion, who posed nude for the entire feature. In the interview, the Houston talent opened up about past struggles with mental health.

"A lot of people didn’t treat me like I was human for a long time,” she said, adding that she kept a brave face for the cameras throughout her dark period. “I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl. I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me. As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I’m human.”

Megan then revealed how she'd often cry before stepping out on stage for a public event or performance. "I didn’t want to get [out] from under the covers,” she admitted. “I stayed in my room. I would not turn the lights on. I had blackout curtains. I didn’t want to see the sun. I knew I wasn’t myself. It took me a while to acknowledge that I was depressed. But once I started talking to a therapist, I was able to be truthful with myself." The "Cobra" talent also broke down her physical regimen, which includes a Pilates class, StairMaster, and balanced diet.

As REVOLT previously reported, Megan will embark on the "Hot Girl Summer Tour" with GloRilla, which kicks off this May. She also confirmed that an official follow-up to Traumazine will arrive at some point during the international run. "This is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer,” she stated in an interview with “Good Morning America.” “I do wanna give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”