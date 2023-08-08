Image Image Credit Jim Bennett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion has had enough of brushing off digital attacks from those hoping to bring her down. In a no-holds-barred tweet, she made it known that she was done turning a blind eye to the attacks.

“It’s really sick how y’all go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning,” wrote Megan on Saturday (June 8). At the time, an explicit video of her was circulating online — allegedly generated by AI. “Y’all going too far, fake a** s**t. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it,” she continued.

The three-time Grammy Award winner is currently on the “Hot Girl Summer Tour” with special guest GloRilla. The multicity trek marks the Texas native’s first arena tour. She first announced the rolling production in January, following the release of her venomous single “HISS” that debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside, doing my own thing during the summer, like, since 2019,” she told “Good Morning America.” The tour precedes the anticipated drop of her new self-titled album, which is due out later this month on June 28.

This weekend she unveiled an alternate cover for the LP, which will be her first full-length project as an independent artist. Sticking with the metamorphosis theme, she has already provided visuals of herself shedding her skin like a snake and as a butterfly emerging from its cocoon.

She urged her fans to pre-save the album now and to “stay tuned in if you’re a real hottie,” hinting that even more surprises may be on the horizon. Since parting ways with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, last year, Megan has been charting a new path artistically and ushering her supporters into a new era or her craft. In November, she did just that when she dropped off the vulnerable track “Cobra.”

“I really wanted to show the rebirth of Megan and set that tone with the song and the video,” she told People. Her lyrics touched on the turmoil she endured in her personal life and the public after being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez after a party in 2020. The Canadian-bred artist was found guilty of pulling the trigger last August and sentenced to 10 years in prison.