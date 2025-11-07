Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler Perry attends the Tyler Perry's Finding Joy Atlanta screening at Regal Atlantic Station on November 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Multiple organizations received support from Tyler Perry’s $1.4M donation to provide food and emergency aid during the SNAP crisis.

The donation comes amid a government shutdown that has left many families, seniors, and children without reliable access to food.

Perry stated that “compassion is not political,” encouraging others to help those affected by hunger and policy changes.

Tyler Perry is stepping up once again, this time to help families hit hardest by the government shutdown. The filmmaker donated $1.4 million to several organizations supporting people who’ve been affected by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits reduction.

According to PEOPLE, Perry’s contributions went to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Baby2Baby, Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Caring for Others, All for Lunch, Ron Clark Academy, and Goodr — all groups that provide meals, groceries, and essentials for working families, children, and seniors.

In an exclusive statement to the outlet, Perry said, “If you’ve never been poor then you may not fully understand the life-changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people, to our seniors and to our children. For millions of people, it could mean extreme hunger. For newborns, it could mean a lack of access to formula.”

Calling the loss of food aid “heartbreaking,” the Madea character originator added, “Compassion is not political, it’s humanity, and we seem to be missing both right now.” The ongoing government shutdown, which began on Oct. 1 and is now the longest in U.S. history, has left millions of Americans facing major cuts and delays to food stamp benefits, The New York Times reports, despite the White House approving partial payments.

Just days before news of his donation dropped, REVOLT attended Perry’s Finding Joy screening in Atlanta on Sunday (Nov. 2), where he took a moment to speak from the heart about families struggling with SNAP benefit cuts. “I know we’re about to watch a fun movie. I just want to shift gears for just a minute,” he said. “I’m very, very concerned about this SNAP benefits for so many people who need them. And I just want you to know if you know somebody who is on SNAP, what I’m hearing is that if you have money left on your SNAP, WIC card or however that works, if you do not spend it by the fifth, it could be gone.”

The film-making philanthropist added, “I just feel sad that there are so many people, children and elderly people who are not getting these benefits when they need to…please, please just, just try and help whoever you can because I’m doing a lot to see what I can do.”

Other celebrities donating to support families amid SNAP benefit reductions

Perry isn’t the only public figure taking action. As previously reported by REVOLT, Charlamagne Tha God recently donated to help 208 families in South Carolina through the Broad River Business Alliance’s emergency relief program. “The Breakfast Club” host also launched a New York campaign to fund 50,000 meals through the Food Bank For NYC.