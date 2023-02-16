Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler Perry attends the premiere screening of BET+ "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 06, 2025, in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler Perry’s rise from a challenging upbringing in New Orleans to one of the most influential storytellers of our time is nothing short of remarkable. His raw talent and hard work blossomed into a career that has redefined Black entertainment. Starting with stage plays that brought laughter, tears, and powerful vocals into living rooms across the country, Perry tapped into a deep well of family, faith, and real-life struggle. He knew Madea was the auntie the world needed, and he was right!

He's created a wide range of work, from feel-good comfort shows to heavy dramas and soap-style sagas that keep fans locked in week after week. With countless plays, films, shows, and even a few best-selling books under his belt, the storytelling empire continues to expand. His Atlanta-based Tyler Perry Studios stands as a testament to his vision, independence, and dedication to building space for Black voices.

Behind the scenes or on screen in major films like Gone Girl or Alex Cross, Perry’s versatility and drive have made him a cultural cornerstone — so let’s take a look at some of his best TV shows that he helped write, direct, produce, create, or all of the above!

1. Beauty in Black

“Beauty in Black” is a high-drama series streaming on Netflix that delivers strip club scandal, murder, blackmail, and kidnapping across ten episodes. Set in Chicago, the story only gets juicier as new secrets surface and betrayals deepen. It stars Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, and Amber Reign Smith.

2. The Haves and the Have Nots

The powerful Cryer family and the staff who know way more than they let on are the focus in this story. Judge Jim Cryer (John Schneider) is juggling a double life, Katheryn (Renée Lawless) is fiercely protecting their reputation, and their kids are spiraling. But when Candace Young, played by Tika Sumpter, steps in, the family’s secrets start to crack wide open.

3. The Oval

Tune in to “The Oval” for White House drama turned all the way up. President Hunter Franklin and First Lady Victoria look like the picture-perfect couple, but behind closed doors, it’s chaos — he’s chasing women, she’s chasing control, and their family is falling apart. Starring Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Ptosha Storey, and more, this BET hit is full of secrets, scandal, and political mess.

4. Ruthless

A spin-off of “The Oval,” “Ruthless” dives into the dark world of a dangerous cult. It follows Ruth, played by Melissa L. Williams, who kidnaps her own daughter to bring her into the group’s twisted society. The stacked cast includes Matt Cedeño, Lenny Thomas, and Blue Kimble.

5. If Loving You Is Wrong

A group of women from different walks of life is tied together by one thing — their children. Some are raising kids on their own, others are trying to start families while managing complex relationships. Their stories explore love, challenges, and the strength it takes to keep their families intact through life’s ups and downs.

6. All The Queen’s Men

This series follows Madam, the ruthless lady boss running a crew of (mostly) male exotic dancers at Atlanta’s drama-filled Club Eden. While the club’s business struggles create plenty of heat, Madam’s fearless leadership takes center stage. The cast includes Eva Marcille, Skyh Black, Candace Maxwell, Racquel Palmer, Michael Bolwaire, Keith Swift, Dion Rome, Jeremy Williams, and Carter The Body.

7. Sistas

Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” centers on four women in their 30s discovering who they really are. The show takes you through the ups and downs, laughs, and challenges of their search for love — and themselves. It’s a real look at friendship, dating, and everything in between.

8. Zatima

"Zatima" follows Zac (Devale Ellis) and Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. It’s a spin-off of the fan-favorite "Sistas", diving deeper into their story. Zac and Fatima are relatable, funny, and always entertaining to watch. Couple goals much?

9. Meet the Browns

This hit "House of Payne” spin-off tracks Leroy Brown’s unexpected journey after deciding to fulfill his father’s last wish to open a senior home called Brown Meadows. With help from his daughter Cora, nephew Will, and niece-in-law Sasha, Leroy takes on the chaos of running the place. And rest assured, a lot of laughs happen along the way.

10. Divorced Sistas

“Divorced Sistas” digs into the lives of women juggling heartbreak, new beginnings, and the trauma and drama that can come with ending relationships. As they face divorce, marriage, and finding someone new, their friendships are put to the ultimate test. LeToya Luckett, DeVon Franklin, and RonReaco Lee bring the story to life.