Announced on Wednesday (July 17), the Paley Center for Media will honor Tyler Perry at its upcoming gala, scheduled for Dec. 4 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The event is expected to celebrate the filmmaker and philanthropist's achievements, especially his dedication to spotlighting underrepresented communities. “Throughout my career, I have strived to bring people together and to give a voice to those often underrepresented in media,” Perry shared via a press statement, per VIBE.

He continued, “Media has served as a vital platform for this mission, and I’m honored to receive this award from The Paley Center for Media, an organization that has dedicated itself to spotlighting the power and importance of media.”

Notable figures, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — to whom Perry is godfather to their daughter, Princess Lilibet — will join the Paley Honors Tribute Host Committee. Other members include Whoopi Goldberg, Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King, Debra L. Lee and Kerry Washington, among others.

Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of The Paley Center for Media, also shared her excitement. She added, “Through his acclaimed and prolific body of work, Tyler Perry has solidified his place as one of media’s greatest and most impactful figures. With each new project, he continues to move our industry, and our culture, forward, and it is our great privilege to present Tyler with our highest honor, the Paley Honors Award.”

Perry has made many contributions to the entertainment industry as an actor, writer, director and producer. In 2024 alone, he released Divorce in the Black and Mea Culpa, the latter of which starred Kelly Rowland as a criminal defense attorney.

In 2022, he struck a deal with Amazon Studios to work on four feature films. Among those is an upcoming movie titled Black, White & Blue, which Perry wrote himself. The New Orleans native inked a multi-year partnership with Netflix the following year.