In the grand world of entertainment, certain actors stand out — not only for their exceptional talent on screen, but also for their impeccable sense of style off-screen. These 15 actors have captivated audiences with their fashion-forward looks, effortlessly blending sophistication with trendsetting flair. From red carpet premieres to everyday street style, they command attention with their outfit choices and confident demeanor. Each actor brings their unique personality and charisma to the fashion world, inspiring fans and even fellow celebrities alike. Whether rocking designer couture or putting their spin on casual wear, these actors prove that true style knows no bounds.

1. Zendaya

Zendaya could keep the fashion industry afloat with her red carpet looks alone. In collaboration with her partner in crime, self-proclaimed Image Architect Law Roach, the award-winning actress has single-handedly redefined the approach to red carpet and press tour outfits. Whether she's shutting it down at the Met Gala or attending a fashion show, every public outing is an opportunity for Zendaya to demonstrate just how fashionable she is!

2. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo is a true renaissance man and one of the most fashionable actors in recent history. He’s known for his ability to effortlessly transition between different styles, such as going from a sharp-tailored suit on the red carpet to a more casual look off-duty. One thing all his looks have in common is his confidence and willingness to experiment. For that, Domingo is always someone whose outfits you have to watch out for.

3. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross is the rare kind of actor who loves fashion just as much, if not more than she loves acting. Ross likes it so much that she consistently documents her style on social media for her millions of fans who indulge in every outfit picture posted. Ross' style exudes authenticity. Her looks are always fun, vibrant and full of her unique personality, which makes the veteran thespian one of the most fashionable of all time.

4. Donald Glover

Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, is one of the most fashionable actors for many reasons. His choices often reflect genre-defying creativity, whether it be by blending high fashion with casual looks or by incorporating bold colors in daring silhouettes. No matter the sartorial choice, his one-of-a-kind talent always refreshingly and authentically extends to his style.

5. Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the Block certainly knows her way around a look. The Bronx native has been turning out eye-catching ensembles since her debut album, On the 6, in 1999. Plus, who could forget the Versace green dress she wore that launched Google Images? Whether its old Hollywood glamour or her ever-faithful Timberland boots and jeans, Jennifer Lopez always stands out.

6. LaKeith Stanfield

LaKeith Stanfield challenges the status quo when it comes to his wardrobe choices. Not one to go the traditional suit and tie route, he combines streetwear with high fashion and DIY elements to create a style that is uniquely his own.

7. Lupita Nyong’o

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is known for her distinct style that celebrates her African heritage with bold and unique patterns as well as for her love of timeless silhouettes. No matter what she’s wearing, the Kenyan Mexican actress always imbues it with poise and grace.

8. Idris Elba

British thespian Idris Elba has not only cemented himself as an acting powerhouse but also a fashionable leading man. His choices for the red carpet always look sophisticated and physique-friendly without trying too hard. It's no wonder people want him to become the first Black James Bond.

9. Zoë Kravitz

With parents like Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, it's safe to say that being fashionable runs in Zoë's DNA. Known for her effortlessly cool and edgy sense of style, she blends rockstar sensibilities with timeless beauty on and off the red carpet in a way that only Zoë can. But like the cool girl she is, the established talent never makes a fuss over it.

10. Damson Idris

London-born actor Damson Idris might have had his breakout playing a young drug kingpin but, off-screen, he’s quite the opposite. By staying true to his refined and timeless style, Idris has settled into his real-life role as one of the most fashionable leading men of the new generation. Whether he’s suited in custom Prada looks or on vacation in well-fitted separates, the “Snowfall” star always looks put together.

11. Taraji P. Henson

Often dressing to accentuate her curves, Taraji P. Henson always exudes confidence. She’s known to go from chic red carpet gowns to casual looks without missing a beat or looking uncomfortable. With her glamorous style, Henson proves that confidence is your best accessory.

12. John Boyega

John Boyega regularly defies the conventional suit and tie style, whether he’s wearing Nigerian garments or bold Versace looks. While he may alter traditional designs when drawing from his African heritage, his top-of-the-line and precise tailoring makes for impeccable looks that continue to stand the test of time.

13. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s grace and inner beauty make her one fashionable actress. The icon’s sophisticated and refined choices enhance her charisma and help promote upcoming designers and tailors. By staying true to her unique and innate sense of style, Ralph is an inspirational and eye-catching figure on the carpet.

14. Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith's fearless experimentation with bold colors, unconventional silhouettes and gender-fluid styles always make for newsworthy looks. I mean, who can forget that time he showed up to the Met Gala holding his cut-off dreadlocks as an accessory?

15. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is known for her fearless approach to fashion and ability to make bold statements on the red carpet. She regularly thinks outside of the box, experimenting with striking silhouettes and avant-garde designers, making her a real trendsetter.