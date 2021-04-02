Image Image Credit Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Taraji P Henson Usher Yara Shahidi and Damson Idris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards took place on Saturday (March 16) and marked another year honoring the achievements of people of color in a multitude of categories. This included movies, television, music, literature, sports, and even a Vanguard Award for the trailblazing stylist June Ambrose. Hosted by veteran actress Queen Latifah, who set the tone with a few show-stopping looks, the ceremony continued to empower and celebrate our biggest and brightest stars because as we all know, we are the culture!

For this week’s “Kickin’ Facts,” let's take a look at some of the best-dressed attendees of the night.

1. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson wore a strapless yellow dress by Del Core with water drops on a flower-esque bodice. She accessorized with a diamond choker by Bulgari and sleek hair. Henson capped off the night by winning Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her portrayal of Shug Avery in The Color Purple.

2. Usher

Usher hit the carpet in a dazzling all-black look from LaQuan Smith's F/W 2024 collection. The R&B icon completed the ensemble with Chopard jewelry as he celebrated 30 years in the industry and accepted the award for Entertainer of the Year following a career-defining 12 months, which included a sold-out residency in Las Vegas, the Super Bowl halftime show, and a new album.

3. Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi wore a beautiful black Ferragamo dress that featured a shiny leather top with a long, flowy skirt. She completed the look with gold Cartier jewelry and a black clutch.

4. Damson Idris

Damson Idris hit the red carpet in a custom navy tuxedo by Tommy Hilfiger with a diamond brooch on the satin lapel. The “Snowfall” star, who won Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of drug lord Franklin Saint, had the best accessory of the night on his arm -- his mother, Philippa Idris.

5. Keke Palmer

Multihyphenate Keke Palmer shook up the carpet in a menswear-inspired look that consisted of a white tuxedo jacket, shirt, and bow tie by Tom Ford, as well as wide-leg pants and heels by Dolce & Gabbana. She completed the winning ensemble with a red rose brooch and a black walking stick.

6. Idris Elba

Idris Elba hit the carpet in a custom monochromatic suit by Gucci. The actor-DJ completed the look with black sunglasses and jet-black shoes.

7. Sabrina Elba

Sabrina Elba wore a caramel vintage Versace F/W 2001 gown that perfectly complemented her skin tone in support of her nominated husband, Idris. According to her stylist, Kim Russell, Sabrina sourced the vintage gown two years ago.

8. Shameik Moore

Shameik Moore eschewed the traditional suit/tuxedo look for a red carpet ensemble that consisted of a Junya Watanabe MAN belt-embellished jacket. He complemented the bold piece with a black sweater, pants and boots to celebrate his role as the first Afro-Latino Spider-Man, Miles Morales.

9. June Ambrose

Acclaimed fashion stylist to the stars June Ambrose hit the red carpet in a statement floral, sepia-printed gown by Indian designer Bibhu Mohapatra. Ambrose completed her look with diamond earrings as she accepted the Vanguard Award for her contributions to the world of fashion through costume design and styling.

10. Kyla Pratt

Pre-show host Kyla Pratt hit the red carpet in an elegant white dress by Le Thanh Hoa with a bubble-style hemline. She completed the look with jewelry by Sterling Forever and gold strappy heels by René Caovilla.

11. Derrick Downey Jr.

Content Creator Derrick Downey Jr., aka The Squirrels’ Best Friend, hit the carpet in a curated look that consisted of a Louis Gabriel Nouchi coat, Dolce & Gabbana shirt, Marni mohair pants, and Bottega Veneta shoes. The grey-spotted, mohair-printed, wide-legged pants contrasted well with the otherwise traditional toppings.

12. India Amarteifio

Actress India Amarteifio wore a strapless, blue denim houndstooth dress by emerging British designer Tolu Coker with a matching hat and crystal-embellished heels. The “Bridgerton” star completed the night by winning Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.

13. John Boyega

John Boyega wore an easy, grey, double-breasted pinstripe Paul Smith S/S 2024 suit with a matching jacket and perforated black shoes. He completed the look with David Yurman jewelry.

14. Queen Latifah

Hostess Queen Latifah had a few show-stopping looks, but this silver Oscar de la Renta gown with embroidery was a favorite. She paired it with diamond jewelry accessories and a braided updo.

15. Brian Jordan Jr.

Director Brian Jordan Jr. also went the non-traditional route in a custom look by Kerstine Faure. The ensemble consisted of a sleek, silk, turtleneck-styled top with a cummerbund waist and black pants. He completed the look with jewelry by Cartier and black sunglasses.