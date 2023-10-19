Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jaden Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jaden Smith has carved out a lane entirely for himself as an actor, artist and philanthropist. He has graced our screens in hit films such as The Karate Kid, The Pursuit of Happyness and After Earth in addition to releasing studio albums like Syre and CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur continues to make great moves in silence, recently partnering with Smirnoff ICE to host the first Surpr-ICEs pop-up at Coachella. At the event, the company fittingly surprised attendees with Ice — the kind that blings as well as their extra cold and delicious drinks.

In an interview with REVOLT, Jaden spoke about the partnership, why he maintains limited interaction on social media, influencing the next generation, and loving and accepting the person he is. Get into the exclusive chat below.

How do you navigate the music industry as a versatile artist, especially in a time when Black creatives are redefining traditionally exclusionary genres?

Music is really all about expressing myself and the emotions that I have. It's an art form and a way of life that I exist in, so I'm just happy to be in the space. I really am just feeling humbled and honored to just be able to be an artist, speak my mind, and say things that I feel while also speaking for other people within the generation. It’s an honor for me.

Teaming up with Smirnoff ICE to Surpr-ICE music lovers was a great gesture, as you have a wonderfully loyal fanbase. Why is connecting with your fans such an important element for you?

I just feel like Coachella is such a huge thing for me. When I got the opportunity to partner with Smirnoff ICE, it was a no-brainer. It seemed like a really fun way to create something cool and fun, and overall, an amazing experience to give people a surprise in the desert because that's honestly what we need, man.

What strategies do you employ to overcome any challenges or discouragement you may face while blending elements of pop, Hip Hop and other genres of music?

It’s really about just making it happen. You get to a place where you're fed up, and nothing really matters to you besides just making the art what it needs to be. When you get into those places, you're willing to cross boundaries and do things that maybe haven't really been done before. It’s important to do that and keep pushing art forward, to redefine what it means to make art and redefine what it means to be a human, you know?

As artists, we have to do that, and make people think outside the box or say, “Oh, man, I never thought that I would see this thing happen.” That’s the gig as artists, you know? We constantly have to create spaces where we feel comfortable to experiment and innovate. It’s about making the decision to do that and be that person for your life. Once you make that decision, then all the other decisions after that become easy because you know what you're doing, and you know what you've committed to.

In your Twitter bio, you have “The Influence.” How do you think your genius as a philanthropist, artist and human being will influence the next generation?

I really hope the things I’m doing — like my food truck on Skid Row; my water brand, JUST Water; the work I'm doing with Harper Collective or the work I’m trying to do with recycling plastic — will [inspire others]. I’ve seen [that] people and my different fans have done amazing things, and been so inspired, and started their own companies or done their own philanthropic nonprofits ... or their own clothing lines or music, where people in the community will be inspired, see something, learn something, and then go on and do something for themselves.

People like Theaster Gates and Virgil Abloh inspired me to be in the place that I am now. I just hope that I can be a light in the world and try to stairstep onto something that people maybe have not seen and inspire them to create something new.

How do you actively explore your identity? Do you feel a sense of love and acceptance toward the person you've become?

I definitely feel love and acceptance toward the person that I [have] become, and I feel like identities can change and evolve as more information gets taken in. The more information that you have about the world, the more you can really understand your place in it and things about it. I feel like that's what's happened to me — I've just learned different things, and that's what allowed me to grow and change so much over the years.

How else would you like to see Jaden grow?

I want to see Jaden grow in every type of way. I feel like I'm at the very beginning of everything, and I just want to grow in every different type of way as a musician, actor, philanthropist and person. I just want to grow in all directions. I'm really focused on music right now, but I feel like when it comes to learning and growing, life is full of limitless possibilities.

You released the fourth installment of your Cool Tape series, also considered your third studio album. Should fans expect another project soon? What stories, genres and possible collaborations can they look forward to?

I think I definitely want to do a lot of collaborations down the line with people. Genre is always going to be a wild card because it's me, and I guess everybody's just going to have to see.

Is there anyone in particular you’re manifesting a collaboration with?

I’m going to say Willow Smith.

Your approach to fame diverges from the typical celebrity, as you seem to often avoid the spotlight. How do you navigate maintaining privacy while engaging with your audience, especially in an era when media attention is relentless?

I really try to only talk to my audience and say something to them when I have something [to offer]. That’s kind of my rule of thumb... I try not to do things for no reason ... Things are going on, things are happening, but if I'm not doing anything, I try to not engage. I go away to make things and try to offer things every single time I engage with my community.

You’ve been acting here and there. Can you share why fans haven’t seen you in more projects lately? Will that change this year?

I'm actually working with my team right now to find the right projects that really speak to me — [projects] that I feel are telling a story and posing a metaphor for [today’s] world in a way that makes people think deeper about who they are and who they want to be ... I've gotten older, and learned more, and [have been] growing and changing; I just want to find the right roles for me in the industry. I want to get back onto the screen because I miss acting, and I love it, and I just want to find the right role that I feel like I can just give my all to.

Was there a film you wish you were a part of?

There are a million films like that, but I’m going to say one of my favorite movies, and it’s Twilight.