Coachella announced on Tuesday (April 16) that Kid Cudi will perform at the festival this Sunday (April 21). The Cleveland rapper will take the stage for a 40-minute set starting at 5:10 p.m. PT in the Sahara Tent.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Cudi wrote, “INSANO BOY IS COMIN’.” The post was accompanied by a photo of himself and a glimpse of the festival's schedule for the final day. Artists like Doja Cat, Lil Yachty, Jhené Aiko, Victoria Monét, and Tems were notably also on the lineup.

Cudi's last appearance at Coachella was in 2019, where he closed his set with "Pursuit of Happiness.” The rendition of the track was dedicated to late musicians like Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle. His set also featured hits like “Up Up & Away,” “Erase Me,” and “Day ‘N’ Night.”

As for this year’s event, it’s possible that Cudi will perform a medley from his recent projects, INSANO and INSANO (NITRO MEGA). The first-mentioned album landed at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 upon its release in January. It boasted features from A$AP Rocky, Yachty, XXXTENTACION, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Young Thug and Travis Scott. Additionally, songs like “GET OFF ME,” “AT THE PARTY“ and “MOST AIN’T DENNIS” also appeared on the body of work.

On the other hand, INSANO (NITRO MEGA) contained contributions from Chip Tha Ripper, Layzie Bone, Pusha T, Krayzie Bone, Steve Aoki, Wiz Khalifa, and more. Cudi emphasized that the project wasn’t a deluxe but rather a “continuation of the energy.”

Cudi’s “INSANO WORLD TOUR” begins in June. He’ll be performing alongside Pusha T, Jaden, and EARTHGANG in cities like Nashville, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, and Cleveland. The trek is expected to go overseas in 2025, with stops in London, Paris, Berlin, and Milan, to mention a few.