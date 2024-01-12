Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kid Cudi Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (March 6), Kid Cudi took to social media to announce his “INSANO WORLD TOUR,” along with a schedule of North American and European dates. Pusha T, Jaden and EARTHGANG have also been confirmed as supporting acts. The tour’s first leg starts in Texas this June and will end in August. All international stops will begin February 2025.

The upcoming run follows the release of Cudi’s ninth studio LP, INSANO, which consisted of 21 songs and a couple of assists from Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams. That project became the rapper's top 20 debut on the Billboard 200. In February, he released a deluxe, INSANO (NITRO MEGA), which added 18 more songs and collaborations with artists including Wiz Khalifa, Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone and more.

Shortly after the release of INSANO, Kid Cudi revealed his intentions to create a full-length project with future tourmate Jaden. As REVOLT previously reported, the Cleveland star tweeted, “Me and Jaden [are] gonna make an album for all the trippy kids out there searching beyond for something... Searching for that feeling to be ALIVE.”

Check out Kid Cudi’s “INSANO WORLD TOUR” dates and venues below. General tickets go on sale March 15.

2024 North American Dates:

June 28: Austin, TX -- Moody Center ATX

June 30: Dallas, TX -- American Airlines Center

July 3: Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena

July 5: Sunrise, FL -- Amerant Bank Arena

July 6: Tampa, FL -- Amalie Arena

July 9: Duluth, GA -- Gas South Arena

July 11: Raleigh, NC -- PNC Arena

July 13: Washington, DC -- Capital One Arena

July 14: Philadelphia, PA -- Wells Fargo Center

July 17: Newark, NJ -- Prudential Center

July 19: Toronto, ON -- Scotiabank Arena

July 20: Montreal, QC -- Bell Centre

July 23: New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden

July 24: Boston, MA -- TD Garden

July 27: Detroit, MI -- Little Caesars Arena

July 28: Rosemont, IL -- Allstate Arena

July 31: Cleveland, OH -- Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aug. 2: Cincinnati, OH -- Heritage Bank Center

Aug. 4: Kansas City, MO -- T-Mobile Center

Aug. 7: Minneapolis, MN -- Target Center

Aug. 9: St Louis, MO -- Enterprise Center

Aug. 11: Denver, CO -- Ball Arena

Aug. 14: Phoenix, AZ -- Footprint Center

Aug. 16: San Diego, CA -- Pechanga Arena

Aug. 17: Las Vegas, NV -- MGM Grand Garden Arena

Aug. 20: San Francisco, CA -- Chase Center

Aug. 22: Portland, OR -- Moda Center

Aug. 24: Vancouver -- Rogers Arena

Aug. 25: Seattle, WA -- Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 28: Sacramento, CA -- Golden 1 Center

Aug. 30: Los Angeles, CA -- Crypto.com Arena

2025 European dates:

Feb. 25: Oslo, Norway -- Spektrum

Feb. 27: Hamburg, Germany -- Barclays Arena

Feb. 28: Berlin, Germany -- Uber Arena

March 2: Oberhausen, Germany -- Rudolf Weber-Arena

March 3: Amsterdam, Netherlands -- Ziggo Dome

March 5: Milan, Italy -- Forum Milano

March 8: Paris, France -- Accor Arena

March 9: Brussels, Belgium -- ING Arena

March 12: Dublin, I -- 3Arena

March 14: Birmingham -- Resorts World Arena

March 15: Manchester -- Co-op Live

March 18: London – The O2