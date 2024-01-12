Earlier today (March 6), Kid Cudi took to social media to announce his “INSANO WORLD TOUR,” along with a schedule of North American and European dates. Pusha T, Jaden and EARTHGANG have also been confirmed as supporting acts. The tour’s first leg starts in Texas this June and will end in August. All international stops will begin February 2025.
The upcoming run follows the release of Cudi’s ninth studio LP, INSANO, which consisted of 21 songs and a couple of assists from Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams. That project became the rapper's top 20 debut on the Billboard 200. In February, he released a deluxe, INSANO (NITRO MEGA), which added 18 more songs and collaborations with artists including Wiz Khalifa, Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone and more.
Shortly after the release of INSANO, Kid Cudi revealed his intentions to create a full-length project with future tourmate Jaden. As REVOLT previously reported, the Cleveland star tweeted, “Me and Jaden [are] gonna make an album for all the trippy kids out there searching beyond for something... Searching for that feeling to be ALIVE.”
Check out Kid Cudi’s “INSANO WORLD TOUR” dates and venues below. General tickets go on sale March 15.
2024 North American Dates:
June 28: Austin, TX -- Moody Center ATX
June 30: Dallas, TX -- American Airlines Center
July 3: Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena
July 5: Sunrise, FL -- Amerant Bank Arena
July 6: Tampa, FL -- Amalie Arena
July 9: Duluth, GA -- Gas South Arena
July 11: Raleigh, NC -- PNC Arena
July 13: Washington, DC -- Capital One Arena
July 14: Philadelphia, PA -- Wells Fargo Center
July 17: Newark, NJ -- Prudential Center
July 19: Toronto, ON -- Scotiabank Arena
July 20: Montreal, QC -- Bell Centre
July 23: New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden
July 24: Boston, MA -- TD Garden
July 27: Detroit, MI -- Little Caesars Arena
July 28: Rosemont, IL -- Allstate Arena
July 31: Cleveland, OH -- Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Aug. 2: Cincinnati, OH -- Heritage Bank Center
Aug. 4: Kansas City, MO -- T-Mobile Center
Aug. 7: Minneapolis, MN -- Target Center
Aug. 9: St Louis, MO -- Enterprise Center
Aug. 11: Denver, CO -- Ball Arena
Aug. 14: Phoenix, AZ -- Footprint Center
Aug. 16: San Diego, CA -- Pechanga Arena
Aug. 17: Las Vegas, NV -- MGM Grand Garden Arena
Aug. 20: San Francisco, CA -- Chase Center
Aug. 22: Portland, OR -- Moda Center
Aug. 24: Vancouver -- Rogers Arena
Aug. 25: Seattle, WA -- Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 28: Sacramento, CA -- Golden 1 Center
Aug. 30: Los Angeles, CA -- Crypto.com Arena
2025 European dates:
Feb. 25: Oslo, Norway -- Spektrum
Feb. 27: Hamburg, Germany -- Barclays Arena
Feb. 28: Berlin, Germany -- Uber Arena
March 2: Oberhausen, Germany -- Rudolf Weber-Arena
March 3: Amsterdam, Netherlands -- Ziggo Dome
March 5: Milan, Italy -- Forum Milano
March 8: Paris, France -- Accor Arena
March 9: Brussels, Belgium -- ING Arena
March 12: Dublin, I -- 3Arena
March 14: Birmingham -- Resorts World Arena
March 15: Manchester -- Co-op Live
March 18: London – The O2