Kid Cudi’s well of creative ideas seems to be never ending. On Saturday (March 2), he gave fans an exciting update on the various film endeavors he has in the works.

“I got the music [out of] me. I got a lot of other stuff I’m working on that I’m really excited about. Hell Naw, the film I’m doing at Sony and writing [with] The Lucas Brothers is coming together beautifully,” he tweeted. “S**t is mad funny and ridiculous. [I] can’t wait for yall to see this madness. And [I’m also] looking to shoot my directorial debut, Teddy, sometime after [the] tour.”

Early development of the action-horror-comedy Hell Naw was revealed in April with the INSANO artist attached as its star and co-producer alongside “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, and Judas and the Black Messiah writers Keith and Kenny Lucas tackling the script. Aside from the plot dealing with zombies during Paris Fashion Week, no other details about what viewers can expect have been made public.

“This movie has been five years in the making. I am telling the world now, this film will f**k you up in all the best ways,” said Cudi in a released statement last year. “You will laugh, oh yes, you will, but the horror aspect of this movie will really be something to see. You will be shook. I promise. Y’all know I don’t play around.”

As for Teddy, Cudi announced the project in March 2022. He hoped to begin filming that same year and that a premiere would take place in 2023, though context regarding the delay has not been provided. At the time, he shared on social media, “This is a story I started writing in 2013 because I always wanted to write my own movie, so I said f**k it and started doing it…The road has been long, from it being a TV show for years to finally being a film.”

He described the project as comedy with a sprinkle of “some real s**t” and “as if I took the song ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ and wrote a movie about it. I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences [into] it, so this film is very close to my heart.”

The Harder They Fall and The Book of Clarence filmmaker Jeymes Samuel and JAY-Z are attached to the upcoming flick as producers for the film that will stream on Netflix.